Breaking: Tinubu Gives Appointment to Popular Bank Founder
President Tinubu Appoints Fola Adeola to Chair Presidential Petroleum Reform & Value Optimisation Taskforce
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Chairman: Mr Fola Adeola (co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank and founder/chairman of the Fate Foundation)
Secretary: Mofoluwasho Fadayomi
Members:
- Ademola Adeyemi-Bero
- Osagie Okunbor
- Abubakar Suleiman
- Adaeze Aguele
- Farouk Gumel
- Phillipa Osakwe-Okoye
- Seyi Bella
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng