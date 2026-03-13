Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Tinubu Gives Appointment to Popular Bank Founder
Nigeria

Breaking: Tinubu Gives Appointment to Popular Bank Founder

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

President Tinubu Appoints Fola Adeola to Chair Presidential Petroleum Reform & Value Optimisation Taskforce

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Chairman: Mr Fola Adeola (co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank and founder/chairman of the Fate Foundation)

President Bola Tinubu has announced an appointment for Fola Adeola, the co-founder of GTBank, as the chairman of the PPRVOT
President Bola Tinubu announces appointment of GTBank co-founder Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Secretary: Mofoluwasho Fadayomi

Members:

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

  • Ademola Adeyemi-Bero
  • Osagie Okunbor
  • Abubakar Suleiman
  • Adaeze Aguele
  • Farouk Gumel
  • Phillipa Osakwe-Okoye
  • Seyi Bella

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Guaranty Trust Bank - GtbankBola TinubuFuel Scarcity In NigeriaNigerian PresidencyAbuja
Hot:
Tito martinez Theodore barrett Stable ronaldo Funny playstation names Gavin casalegno