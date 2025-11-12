The National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC ) has sent important information to the 2025 BATCH 'C' prospective corps members

The scheme said the 2025 BATCH 'C' Orientation Course will commence on Wednesday, November 19, 2025

The NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, gave a breakdown of the camp activities during the Orientation Course

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said the 2025 BATCH 'C' Orientation Course will start on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

The NYSC management said the orientation course will take place in all the NYSC Camps across the country.

NYSC says 2025 BATCH 'C' will commence on November 19. Photo credit: @officialnyscng

"The 2025 Batch 'C' Orientation Course has been scheduled to commence on Wednesday, 19th November, 2025, in all NYSC Orientation Camps across the country."

According to NYSC, Camp Registration will begin on Wednesday, November 19th, to midnight of Friday, November 21, 2025.

"Camp Registration for all Corps Members will take place from Wednesday,19th to midnight of Friday, 21st November, 2025."

Caroline Embu, the Director, Information and Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement shared via the NYSC X handle @officialnyscng on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Embu added that the swearing-in ceremony will take place on Friday, November 21, 2025.

She further stated that the Closing Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

The NYSC spokesperson said the Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, advised corps members not to embark on night journeys while travelling to their Orientation Camps.

“The Swearing-in Ceremony holds on Friday, 21st November, while the Closing Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, 9th December 2025.

“The Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, wishes all Prospective Corps Members safety of travel to their respective Orientation Camps.”

NYSC releases call-up numbers for 2025 Batch C

Recall that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) announced an important update for 2025 Batch C Prospective Corps Members.

The scheme said it has released the call-up numbers for the 2025 Batch C Prospective Corps Members.

The scheme explained why only about 40 percent of registered Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) will be accommodated.

