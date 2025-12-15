Troops under Operation MESA rescued three residents abducted by bandits in Lakwaya village of Kano State

Gunmen attacked Zurin Mahauta village at night and kidnapped five residents before security forces responded

Security agencies launched a manhunt for the abductors as residents called for sustained security presence

Troops under Operation MESA have rescued three residents abducted by suspected bandits in Lakwaya village, Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano state.

This follows a coordinated security operation involving the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Police.

The operation was carried out by personnel of the 3 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, acting in conjunction with other security agencies, after gunmen attacked the community and kidnapped five residents.

Troops rescue three abducted residents

Confirming the development, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Captain Babatunde Zubairu, said three of the abducted persons had been successfully rescued.

“Three persons have so far been rescued,” Zubairu told Daily Trust.

He added that efforts were ongoing to secure the release of the remaining victims and restore calm to the affected communities.

Bandits attacked village at night

Local sources said the abduction occurred on Sunday night, December 14, at Zurin Mahauta village, when armed men stormed the area under the cover of darkness, causing fear and tension among residents.

The village head of Zurin Mahauta, Murtala Mai Unguwa, said the attackers whisked the victims away to an unknown destination before security operatives were alerted, Daily Trust reported.

“They came at night and took our people away. Security agencies were immediately informed and they responded promptly," he said.

Security agencies intensify manhunt

Mai Unguwa said security forces had launched a manhunt for the abductors, assuring residents that efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining victims.

Captain Zubairu also reiterated the military’s commitment to ensuring the safe return of those still in captivity.

“Our troops are doing their best to ensure that all victims are rescued and returned safely to their families,” he said.

Residents demand sustained security presence

Meanwhile, residents of the affected communities have expressed concern over the recurring attacks in the area, calling on authorities to maintain a sustained security presence to protect lives and property, Vanguard reported.

They urged security agencies to intensify patrols and surveillance to prevent further attacks and reassure communities living under constant threat of banditry.

