There were fears after gunmen attacked Zurin Mahauta village in Gwarzo LGA of Kano state on Sunday night

According to local sources, five residents were reportedly abducted during the raid

Reacting to the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Army 3 Brigade confirmed the development

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Gwarzo, Kano - Fear has gripped Lakwaya town in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State following a fresh attack by gunmen, which led to the abduction of five residents.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at Zurin Mahauta village, according to local sources, plunging the community into renewed tension.

Gunmen have attacked a community in Gwarzo LGA of Kano State, abducting five residents.

Source: Original

Confirming the attack, the village head of Zurin Mahauta, Murtala Mai Unguwa, said the assailants invaded the area under the cover of darkness and forcefully took away the victims to an unknown location.

As reported by Daily Trust, Mai Unguwa said security agencies were immediately alerted after the attack and responded swiftly to the distress call.

He added that efforts were ongoing to track the kidnappers and secure the safe release of the abducted residents.

Residents of the affected community expressed concern over what they described as repeated attacks in the area, calling on authorities to deploy more security personnel to safeguard lives and property.

Nigeria Army reacts

Reacting to the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Army 3 Brigade, Captain Babatunde Zubairu, confirmed that five people were abducted during the attack.

“Only five were abducted, and we are trying to get them back. Troops on the ground are doing their best to return them safely to their families,” he said.

Five abducted in fresh attack on Kano community. Photo credit: @Sabature

Source: Facebook

11 persons kidnapped as deadly bandits storm Kano

Legit.ng earlier reported that bandits attacked Unguwar Tsamiya in Kano state around midnight and abducted 11 residents.

Villagers said the attackers shot into the air, beat people and escaped with nine men, two women and two cows.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after a similar attack in Tsanyawa LGA, heightening fears in rural communities.

Kano: Bandits kill elderly woman, kidnap residents

Previously, Legit.ng reported that an elderly woman had been shot dead, and three residents kidnapped in another bandit attack on Yankamaye village in Tsanyawa local government area of Kano state.

Legit.ng reported that at least eight persons were reportedly abducted in a village as bandits launched an attack in Kano state.

Sources disclosed that the bandits attacked the Biresawa village of Tsanyawa local government area of Kano state on Monday, November 24, 2025.

I know whereabouts of bandits - Zamfara gov

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state had declared that he has the capacity to end banditry in the state within two months if given direct control over security agencies.

He said he knew the precise locations of the bandits terrorising the states by kidnapping residents and killing indiscriminately and unjustifiably.

Governor Lawal, however, mentioned one thing that is stopping him from arresting the bandits despite knowing their location.

Source: Legit.ng