A four-man armed robbery gang attacked a man in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, and carted away millions of naira

The criminal gang opened fire on the victim’s Toyota Sienna, deflating its two left tyres and forcing the driver to stop

Three masked assailants then emerged from their vehicle, while a fourth remained behind the wheel, ready for a quick escape

Ilorin, Kwara State - A four-man armed robbery gang in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Friday morning, December 12, shot a motorist and made away with an undisclosed sum of cash.

As reported by Guardian, the robbery, on Murtala Mohammed Way, caused panic as the masked assailants fired multiple shots before fleeing in an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla with a faded number plate.

The Punch also noted the unfortunate development.

Sources said the robbers appeared to have trailed their victim, driving a grey Toyota Sienna marked AA 693 GT, before opening fire.

A witness said:

“They must have followed him. They shot at his vehicle from behind and deflated his two left tyres before taking the money packed in four big cartons."

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his palm during the attack.

Police react to Ilorin robbery

In a statement, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, Kwara police command spokesperson, warned residents against moving large sums of cash.

Ejire-Adeyemi disclosed that the state commissioner of police, Ojo Adekimi, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident.

The statement reads:

“The CP has further strengthened security across the Ilorin metropolis with increased police visibility patrols to reassure residents."

The police spokesperson added:

“Residents should avoid carrying large sums of cash. Use online transactions whenever possible.

“If physical cash movement is necessary, use trusted bank guard services."

Armed robbery persists across Nigeria

Robbery, especially armed robbery, is a major crime issue in Nigeria. It often involves violent attacks on people and vehicles to steal cash and valuables. Offenders face arrests, prosecutions, and severe penalties, including long prison terms. Despite this, insecurity remains a challenge.

Robbers frequently use firearms and target highways and cities.

Legit.ng reports that conviction for armed robbery carries severe penalties, with laws mandating imprisonment for not less than 21 years.

