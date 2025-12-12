The Lagos State Police Command dismissed reports claiming gunmen attacked and looted Ajebo community.

Police said the disturbance was caused by a land dispute between two families, not an armed invasion.

Authorities restored normalcy and invited the disputing parties for an investigation

Ajebo, Lagos - The Lagos state Police Command has denied media reports alleging that gunmen invaded Ajebo community near Agbowa in the Ikosi-Ejirin LCDA, attacking residents and looting properties.

In a statement released on X on Friday, December 12, the Command described the report, originally published by New Telegraph, as mischievous, untrue and misleading.

According to the police, the disturbance that occurred in the community was the result of a land dispute between two rival families and not an attack carried out by gunmen, as widely circulated online.

Police: It was a land dispute, not gunmen

The statement, signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said officers responded immediately after receiving the distress call.

“The incidents that occurred were a land dispute between two families within the Ajebo community that led to chaos and confusion,” the police said.

Adebisi noted that joint intervention teams, including Tactical Squads, PMF Anti-Riot police, personnel from Agbowa Division, Area N Command, and other special units, were deployed to the area.

The police said normalcy was restored quickly, and residents resumed their daily activities.

Preliminary investigations, according to the Command, confirmed that the confrontation stemmed from a long-running family land dispute rather than an armed incursion.

‘No deaths, no gunshots, no looting’ — Police

The Command stressed that no life was lost, no one was injured, and no gunshots were fired at any point during the clashes.

“There was no invasion of the community by any armed group from anywhere,” the statement added.

Police said the leaders of the two families involved had been identified and summoned to the Commissioner of Police’s office for further inquiry.

Police warn against misinformation

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, cautioned the public against spreading unverified reports and urged media outlets to desist from publishing stories capable of causing unnecessary fear.

He reassured Lagos residents of the Command’s commitment to maintaining peace and security across the state.

