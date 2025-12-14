A mortuary attendant in the Upper Sakponba area of Ikpoba-Okha LGA has landed in the custody of the Edo State Police Command

Police operatives arrested the mortuary attendant following allegations of missing vital organs from a corpse kept at Akugbe Mortuary

The Police Public Relations Officer in Edo, ASP Eno Ikoedem, narrated how the incident which triggered a violent reaction from relatives occurred

Edo State - A mortuary attendant has been arrested over alled organ harvesting in the Upper Sakponba area of Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State

The police arrested the suepct following allegations of missing vital organs from a corpse kept at Akugbe Mortuary.

It was gathered that the incident triggered a violent reaction from angry family members and friends of the deceased.

They accused the mortuary attendant of harvesting organs from the body.

Relatives of the deceased reportedly raised the alarm after allegedly discovering that some vital organs were missing when they wanted collected the body for burial on Friday, December 12, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, an eyewitness, Osaro Ivie, said tempers flared after family members accused the attendant of engaging in ritual practices.

Ivie added that the deceased’s relatives threatened to lynch the attendant and set the facility ablaze.

“The relatives claimed that the chest cavity of the deceased had been emptied and stuffed with nylon.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said the suspect was rescued from the crowd after receiving a distress call and subsequently taken into custody.

“The command received a distress call that someone at Akugbe Mortuary was about to be lynched, and the Divisional Police Officer, Ugbekun Division, was immediately mobilised to rescue a mortuary attendant alleged to have harvested organs of a corpse.”

Ikoedem further stated that the suspect was currently being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

She disclosed that investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the allegation.

The police PRO urged residents of the area to remain calm and allow due process to take its course.

Imo demolishes mortuary over alleged organ harvesting

Recall that Imo state authorities demolished Jessy Best Hotel and Ugwudi Cottage Hospital’s mortuary after uncovering suspected organ harvesting operations.

Police confirmed mutilated corpses were found in unhygienic conditions, prompting Governor Hope Uzodimma to order the demolition.

The property owner, Stanley Oparaugo, popularly known as ‘Morocco’, was declared wanted after ignoring police invitations.

