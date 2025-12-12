Imo Government Demolishes Hotel and Mortuary Over Organ Harvesting Allegations
- Imo state authorities demolished Jessy Best Hotel and Ugwudi Cottage Hospital’s mortuary after uncovering suspected organ harvesting operations
- Police confirmed mutilated corpses were found in unhygienic conditions, prompting Governor Hope Uzodimma to order the demolition
- The property owner, Stanley Oparaugo, popularly known as ‘Morocco’, was declared wanted after ignoring police invitations
The Imo state government demolished Jessy Best Hotel and the mortuary of Ugwudi Cottage Hospital along Owerri-Aba road in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area over alleged organ harvesting activities.
Officials said the morgue had earlier been sealed after decomposed and mutilated corpses were discovered in unhygienic conditions, sparking suspicions of illegal practices.
Police confirm governor’s order
Aboki Danjuma, the state commissioner of police, told journalists that the demolitions were carried out on the orders of Governor Hope Uzodimma. He explained that intelligence reports had linked the properties to criminal activity.
“The mortuary was suspected to be a site for organ harvesting, as many of the bodies recovered were mutilated,” he said.
Owner declared wanted
The police commissioner stated that the owner of the demolished properties, Stanley Oparaugo, popularly known as ‘Morocco’, was now wanted. He said Oparaugo had ignored several police invitations.
“Oparaugo can run, but he cannot hide for long. The law will catch up with him,” Danjuma added.
Security assurances for travellers
Danjuma urged residents to provide information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest. He also assured travellers on the Owerri-Aba expressway of “safe trips and tight security” during the yuletide season.
The enforcement operation extended beyond the hotel and mortuary. Two luxury homes, a bungalow, a duplex, and a smaller apartment in the Ngor community were also demolished.
Authorities said the properties were allegedly used as a shrine, where fet ish items were discovered and burnt during the exercise.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.