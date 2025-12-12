Imo state authorities demolished Jessy Best Hotel and Ugwudi Cottage Hospital’s mortuary after uncovering suspected organ harvesting operations

Police confirmed mutilated corpses were found in unhygienic conditions, prompting Governor Hope Uzodimma to order the demolition

The property owner, Stanley Oparaugo, popularly known as ‘Morocco’, was declared wanted after ignoring police invitations

The Imo state government demolished Jessy Best Hotel and the mortuary of Ugwudi Cottage Hospital along Owerri-Aba road in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area over alleged organ harvesting activities.

Officials said the morgue had earlier been sealed after decomposed and mutilated corpses were discovered in unhygienic conditions, sparking suspicions of illegal practices.

Imo Government Demolishes Hotel and Mortuary Over Organ Harvesting Allegations. Photo credit: Nat_accord/x

Source: Twitter

Police confirm governor’s order

Aboki Danjuma, the state commissioner of police, told journalists that the demolitions were carried out on the orders of Governor Hope Uzodimma. He explained that intelligence reports had linked the properties to criminal activity.

“The mortuary was suspected to be a site for organ harvesting, as many of the bodies recovered were mutilated,” he said.

Owner declared wanted

The police commissioner stated that the owner of the demolished properties, Stanley Oparaugo, popularly known as ‘Morocco’, was now wanted. He said Oparaugo had ignored several police invitations.

“Oparaugo can run, but he cannot hide for long. The law will catch up with him,” Danjuma added.

Security assurances for travellers

Danjuma urged residents to provide information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest. He also assured travellers on the Owerri-Aba expressway of “safe trips and tight security” during the yuletide season.

The enforcement operation extended beyond the hotel and mortuary. Two luxury homes, a bungalow, a duplex, and a smaller apartment in the Ngor community were also demolished.

Authorities said the properties were allegedly used as a shrine, where fet ish items were discovered and burnt during the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng