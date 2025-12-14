Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have taken action against a 49 - year - old man at Uhe Community, Igueben local government area of the state

The suspect was arrested for allegedly killing his 15 - year - old son and secretly burying the body within their family compound

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Eno Ikoedem, shared more details about the tragic and unfortunate incident

The tragic incident occurred on December 5 at Uhe Community, Igueben local government area of the state.

The tragic incident occurred on December 5 at Uhe Community, Igueben local government area of the state.

The State Police spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, said the suspect’s mother, who is also the grandmother of the deceased, provided useful information to the police.

Ikoedem added that the victim’s body was later exhumed for further investigation.

As reported by The Punch, Ikoedem made this known in a statement issue on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, noting that the incident occurred on December 5.

“On the 6th of December, 2025, acting on credible information, operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer proceeded to the scene, where the information was confirmed.

“Preliminary findings revealed that the suspect assaulted his son with a stick on Friday, December 5, 2025, at about 7:00 p.m., leading to the boy’s death.

“Following due administrative procedures, the grave was exhumed, photographs were taken, and the stick allegedly used in committing the offence was recovered as an exhibit. The suspect has been arrested and is currently in custody, while the investigation is ongoing.”

Ikoedem said the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, has ordered that the case be transferred to the H0micide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigation and prosecution.

Agbonika warned against all forms of violence and urged residents to promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

