Katsina state - Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have arrested 35-year-old Rabiu for killing 30-year-old nursing mother and her 10-month-old baby.

The victims were dumped in a well in Sheme village, Faskari local government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said the mother and baby were killed by some men over paternity dispute.

Aliyu said the arrested suspect confessed to carrying out the killing alongside an accomplice now on the run.

As reported by Vanguard, Aliyu disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, December 12, 2025.

The police spokesperson said the men the woman with her baby to the outskirts of Sheme village.

He said the suspect killed, burnt and threw them into a well.

The Police explained that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had been embroiled in a heated paternity dispute with the victim.

The heated paternity dispute allegedly led the woman and her baby to the tragedy.

“The bodies of the victims have been recovered and the suspect is currently in custody. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing accomplice.”

The state Police command said investigations are ongoing.

Aliyu said the Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Shehu, described the incident as “barbaric and inhumane.”

CP Shehu assured residents that the Police would ensure justice is served and that no stone will be left unturned in the investigation.

He also urged members of the public to volunteer credible information that could lead to the arrest of the second suspect.

The Police boss assured that such information would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

