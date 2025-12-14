Nigerian soldiers remained in detention in Burkina Faso six days after their Air Force aircraft made a precautionary landing

The Burkina Faso-led AES bloc accused the aircraft of violating its airspace, a claim denied by the Nigerian Air Force

However, the Federal Government intensified diplomatic engagements, while a former lawmaker called for tougher action

Six days after a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) C-130 aircraft made a precautionary landing in Burkina Faso, the 11 Nigerian military personnel onboard have remained in detention, despite ongoing diplomatic engagements by the Federal Government.

The aircraft and its crew were detained by Burkina Faso’s military-led government over allegations of unauthorised entry into the country’s airspace, a move that has triggered diplomatic tensions between the nations.

Legit.ng reports that Burkina Faso authorities confirmed on Tuesday, December 9, that the Nigerian military aircraft was forced to land in the West African country on Monday, December 8, after allegedly violating its airspace.

The development was disclosed by Agence d’Information du Burkina, the state-owned news agency, which published a statement issued by the Confederation of Sahel States (AES), a bloc comprising Burkina Faso, Mali and the Niger Republic.

In the statement, the AES said investigations by Burkinabe authorities highlighted the absence of authorisation to fly over the territory of Burkina Faso for this military device.

The regional bloc condemned the incident in strong terms, describing it as a violation of its sovereignty and that of its member states.

FG intensifies efforts to get soldiers released

In a statement issued by the director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the Nigerian Air Force said the crew diverted to the nearest airfield in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, in line with international aviation safety protocols.

Ejodame added that the detained personnel were safe and receiving cordial treatment from Burkinabe authorities.

Meanwhile, the federal government has intensified diplomatic efforts to secure the release of both the soldiers and the aircraft.

Speaking with The PUNCH on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said Nigeria’s embassy in Ouagadougou was actively engaging Burkina Faso’s authorities to resolve the issue.

“The Embassy of Nigeria in Ouagadougou is engaging with the host authorities to secure their release,” Ebienfa said.

Reaction trails Nigerian soldiers' detention in Burkina Faso

However, the situation has sparked debate at home, with a former federal lawmaker, Ayodele Arise, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider stronger measures.

Arise, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former senator representing Ekiti North, made the call while speaking on Arise TV.

While acknowledging that Nigeria’s armed forces are currently stretched due to insurgency and banditry, Arise argued that military action against Burkina Faso should not be ruled out.

Drawing parallels with Israel’s 1976 Entebbe raid in Uganda, he said decisive action could force a rethink by the Burkinabe leadership.

“I think we should move and do something. Once they are aware that we want to do that, I am sure the president there will have a rethink,” Arise said.

He added that while Nigeria should maintain friendly relations with its neighbours, it must also assert its sovereignty.

The former lawmaker also defended Nigeria’s recent military support to the Benin Republic during a reported coup attempt, dismissing claims that President Tinubu acted in breach of the Constitution.

FG gives fresh update on soldiers held in Burkina Faso

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government confirmed that troops aboard a military aircraft forced to land in Burkina Faso were still in the country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, disclosed this on Thursday, December 11, at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters in Abuja during a joint press briefing with Benin Republic’s Foreign Minister, Olushegun Bakari.

