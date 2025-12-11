Nigeria has opened diplomatic talks with Burkina Faso to secure the release of a detained C-130 aircraft and its personnel

The AES accused the aircraft of entering Burkinabe airspace without authorisation and condemned the incident

The Nigerian Air Force confirmed the crew was safe after making a precautionary landing due to a technical alert

Nigeria has begun formal diplomatic engagements with authorities in Burkina Faso to secure the release of a C-130 aircraft and its personnel currently held in the country.

The detention of the crew entered its third day on Wednesday, with officials confirming that the case has moved fully into the hands of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Senior military sources said the soldiers remained in custody and that consultations were underway between both governments. They expressed optimism that the matter would be resolved through dialogue.

Diplomatic channels activated between Abuja and Ouagadougou

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, confirmed that the Nigerian Embassy in Ouagadougou had opened discussions with Burkinabe officials.

He said the mission was engaging the host authorities to ensure the safe return of the personnel and the aircraft.

Burkina Faso’s state news agency earlier reported that the aircraft was forced to land after allegedly entering the country’s airspace without clearance.

The report quoted the Confederation of Sahel States as saying local investigators found no valid authorisation for the aircraft to fly over Burkina Faso.

Burkina Faso alleges airspace violation

The regional bloc criticised the event and described it as an infringement on the sovereignty of its member states. In its statement, the AES said it “condemns with the utmost firmness this violation of its airspace and the sovereignty of its member States.”

Nigerian authorities, however, stated that the landing followed a technical alert detected shortly after the aircraft departed Lagos on December 8. The C130, which was headed to Portugal on a ferry mission, diverted to Bobo Dioulasso in line with international safety procedures.

The Nigerian Air Force said the personnel on board were safe and receiving courteous treatment from Burkinabe authorities.

A statement by NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, explained that the crew acted according to global aviation standards.

Ejodame added that plans were being made to continue the original mission once clearance was obtained. He maintained that the Air Force would continue to adhere to strict safety and operational benchmarks.

