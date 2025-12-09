Burkina Faso reportedly detained 11 Nigerian soldiers after their military aircraft landed without authorisation in Bobo Dioulasso

The Alliance for Sahel States (AES) accused Nigeria of violating Burkinabè airspace, calling the incident a breach of sovereignty and aviation norms

The development came amid rising political tension in West Africa and days after Nigeria’s intervention in Benin Republic to foil a coup attempt

West Africa has witnessed another tense moment as Burkina Faso reportedly detained 11 Nigerian soldiers after their military aircraft landed without authorisation.

The Alliance for Sahel States (AES), made up of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic, accused Nigeria of violating its airspace, raising concerns of renewed friction between the two sides.

Full Breakdown: List of Things to Know as Burkina Faso Reportedly Detains 11 Nigerian Soldiers

Source: Twitter

The incident unfolded against the backdrop of political uncertainty in the region and recent military interventions. Here are key things to know below:

AES accused Nigeria of violating airspace

The Alliance for Sahel States (AES) accused Nigeria of violating Burkinabè airspace. In a statement issued on Monday, the body said a Nigerian military transport aircraft entered without authorisation and made an emergency landing in Bobo Dioulasso, a major city in south-west Burkina Faso.

Nigerian aircraft seized in Burkina Faso

According to the AES, the aircraft was identified as a C130 belonging to the Nigerian Air Force. It carried two crew members and nine passengers, all of whom were military personnel. Burkinabè authorities reportedly detained the soldiers after opening an investigation into the unauthorised landing.

Breach of sovereignty and aviation norms

The AES stated that the Nigerian aircraft’s presence in Burkinabè airspace without clearance amounted to “an infringement of national sovereignty and a breach of international aviation norms.” The confederation described the incident as an “unfriendly act” and a “disregard of international law and international rules governing civil and or military aviation.”

Rift between AES and Nigeria could deepen

Observers noted that this development could revive tensions between Nigeria and the AES, particularly amid the growing political strain in West Africa. The AES emphasised that “measures have been taken to ensure the security of the Confederation’s airspace, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its member states, and the safety of the populations of the AES Confederation.”

Incident followed Nigerian intervention in Benin Republic

The detention came only days after Nigerian forces intervened in the Republic of Benin to foil a coup attempt. PREMIUM TIMES reported that the intervention was carried out at the request of Benin’s President Patrice Talon, who sought immediate military backing to stop the forceful takeover of power in his country.

Silence from Nigerian government and Air Force

As of now, there has been no official statement from the Nigerian government or the Nigerian Air Force regarding the detention of its personnel in Burkina Faso.

Wider context: AES and ECOWAS split

The AES nations had officially withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in January 2025, after accusing the bloc of failing to support them in their fight against terrorism and of imposing sanctions that harmed their populations. ECOWAS later lifted the sanctions and issued guidelines to maintain trade and movement, including duty-free trade and visa-free travel.

AES imposed new import duty

Despite ECOWAS’ transitional measures, the AES imposed a 0.5 per cent import duty on goods from member nations of the bloc in April 2025. Analysts said this move highlighted the bloc’s determination to assert independence and redefine its economic relations in the region.

Source: Legit.ng