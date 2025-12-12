The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has sent a congratulatory message to Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor in the South-East state turns 67 years old on December 12, 2025

The President of YOWICAN, Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere, issued an official statement to celebrate Governor Uzodimma on the occasion of his 67th birthday

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Owerri, Imo State - Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, has been described as one of the most transformational leaders in the South-East on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) said Governor Uzodimma is a towering pillar of the Igbo nation.

YOWICAN describes Governor Hope Uzodimma as a “Pillar of the Igbo nation” on 67th Birthday. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

The President of YOWICAN, Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere, said Uzodimma has redefined governance in Imo State.

Enwere said Uzodimma’s leadership style has earned a place among the foremost champions of the Igbo renaissance.

He made this known in a congratulatory message issued and made available to Legit.ng on Friday, December 12, 2025.

The YOWICAN President said Governor Uzodimma’s commitment to development, security, and unity makes him a model for leadership at a time when Nigeria is grappling with multiple challenges.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma is not just the Governor of Imo State; he is a stabilizing force and a dependable pillar of the Igbo nation.

“At 67, he stands tall as a transformational leader who has brought renewed hope, infrastructure rebirth, and restored peace to Imo State. His legacy is already speaking loudly across the South-East."

The chirsyina youths said Imo state has experienced a massive turnaround, from road reconstruction and digital transformation of public services.

The group added that Uzidimma’s administration has policies designed to spur investment, job creation, youth and women empowerment, and inclusivity.

“Today, Imo State is no longer the state of despair and infrastructural decay it once was. Governor Uzodimma has transformed Imo into a construction hub. Roads, schools, health facilities, and critical public infrastructure are receiving unprecedented attention.”

Enwere said Governor Uzodimma has consistently championed Igbo interests, national unity, and regional integration in the South-East.

Tinubu gives Imo Governor Uzodimma appointment

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Governor Uzodimma as the 'Renewed Hope' ambassador.

The development comes ahead of the national launch of the federal government’s Ward Development Programme.

In his role as ambassador, Uzodimma will double as the DG for 'Party Outreach, Engagement and Mobilisation.'

Uzodimma announces over N100k minimum wages.

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Uzodimma increased the state's minimum wage from N76,000 to N104,000 for civil servants.

Governor Uzodimma also raised doctors' minimum wage from N215,000 to N503,000, while that of tertiary institution teachers increased from N119,000 to N222,000.

Speaking on this, Uzodimma said no government can succeed without a cordial relationship with the labour union.

Source: Legit.ng