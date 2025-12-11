Education Minister Maruf Alausa said some universities and polytechnics in other states lacked the infrastructure he saw in Borno’s primary schools

Alausa praised Governor Babagana Zulum for transforming the state’s education system while commissioning new mega schools in Maiduguri

On his part, Governor Zulum pledged improved teacher welfare, expansion of vocational education, and full implementation of the minimum wage for educators

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Maiduguri, Borno - Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, has expressed shock at the state of infrastructure in some universities and polytechnics across the country, saying many do not match what he witnessed in Borno’s primary schools.

Alausa spoke on Wednesday during the commissioning of two newly constructed mega schools built by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum in Maiduguri.

The minister praised Governor Zulum for what he described as a transformative investment in education, calling the governor a pacesetter whose work could serve as a national model.

He said:

“As the Minister of Education and the chief education officer of the country, I was humbled yesterday,” he said. “The quality of Borno’s primary, junior, and senior secondary schools blew me away.

"I have visited many institutions, universities and polytechnics approved in other states, and they do not have the kind of infrastructure I saw in a Borno primary school.”

Alausa, accompanied by senior federal and state education officials, joined Governor Zulum in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the two mega schools, which contain 48 and 60 classrooms, respectively.

He also inaugurated the new Federal Government School in Ngarannam, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.

The institution was funded by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and executed by the Federal Ministry of Education through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

Zulum unveils new plans for teachers and technical education

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Zulum reiterated that education would remain at the heart of his administration’s development agenda.

“We must ensure that adequate accommodation is provided for teachers, and very soon the Borno State Government will roll out incentives to motivate them,” he said.

Zulum added that the government would introduce deliberate measures to strengthen technical and vocational education, including plans to increase teachers’ salaries.

He noted that his administration had already fully implemented the national minimum wage for primary and secondary school teachers across the state.

