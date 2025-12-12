Gen. Christopher Musa paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Brig. Gen. B. M. Uba in Borno State

The Defence Minister assured the widow and children that the nation recognised Uba’s sacrifice and pledged continued military support

President Tinubu had earlier nominated Musa as Defence Minister after Mohammed Badaru resigned on health grounds

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), visited the family of the late Brig. Gen. B. M. Uba on Thursday, December 11, to offer condolences and quiet support to relatives still grappling with the loss of the senior officer who died in combat at Wajiroko in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The visit took place in the morning hours and was described by those present as calm, respectful and focused on comforting the grieving family.

Gen. Christopher Musa during his condolence visit to the Uba family in Borno State. Photo: X/Zagazola

Source: Twitter

As reported by Zagazola, Musa met with the widow and children of the fallen officer and listened to their concerns about the future. He assured them that the nation recognised Uba’s sacrifice and said the military community would continue to stand by them.

Support to a bereaved military family

During the visit, Musa reflected on the late officer’s courage. According to him, Brig. Gen. Uba served with uncommon dedication and represented the highest values of the Nigerian Army.

Widow of the fallen officer receiving Musa and accompanying military officers. Photo: X/Zagazola

Source: Twitter

He said the country owed a debt of gratitude to personnel who put their lives on the line to safeguard national stability.

The Defence Minister also interacted with extended family members and senior military officers who accompanied him. He urged them to sustain the bond of unity around the bereaved household and maintain contact beyond the condolence period.

Profile of the Defence minister

General Musa currently serves as Minister of Defence following his nomination by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after the resignation of Mohammed Badaru on health grounds.

The President conveyed his choice to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and stated his confidence in Musa’s capacity to strengthen the security landscape.

Before his appointment, Musa served as Chief of Defence Staff between 2023 and October 2025.

His career began after he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 1991, following his training at the Nigerian Defence Academy which he entered in 1986. He is a recipient of the Colin Powell Award for Soldiering and will turn 58 on December 25.

