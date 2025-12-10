A viral video showed Babatunde Raji Fashola seated among senior lawyers at the Supreme Court as he returned to active legal practice

A trending video of former Lagos state governor Babatunde Raji Fashola at the Supreme Court has drawn wide public attention as he resumed active law practice after years in political office.

The footage showed the former federal minister calmly speaking among senior lawyers during proceedings.

Fashola, a senior advocate of Nigeria, built his career in the legal profession long before his entry into government and has often spoken about his intention to return fully to practice.

Veteran lawyer resumes long-standing career

He was called to the Nigerian Bar in November 1988 after completing training at the Nigerian Law School. He later became a Notary Public of the Supreme Court and received several professional recognitions, including the Distinguished Alumnus Award of the University of Benin Alumni Association.

Fashola also served as patron of the Law Students Association of the University of Benin. He became the first member of the Nigerian Law School class of 1988 to attain the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Former governor Fashola's public record

Before returning to the courtroom, Fashola governed Lagos State for two terms between 2007 and 2015. He later served as minister of Power, Works and Housing and then as minister of Works and Housing.

His contributions to public administration earned him a national honour when former President Muhammadu Buhari conferred on him the Commander of the Order of the Niger in 2022.

Public reactions to the viral video reflect renewed interest in his legal journey and the next phase of his professional life.

Here are some top reactions to the viral video of the former Nigerian minister:

@AdeAjay07519752 said:

Incoming Chief judge of the Federation You heard it from me first

@gagbashua said:

There is no better inspiration to stay dear to one's chosen profession. We got really lucky in Lagos to have had him as a governor.

@ray_kay9 said:

Omo, post 2027 election will be madin!

@ewisdomdaily1 commented:

Maybe Baba will be in the legal team for 2027. You know awon ara ibi might still go court to look for 25% in the FCT

@tiamiuwale said:

This video has the been living rent free in head. 4 years chief of Staff, 8 years Governor 8 years Minister. Still went back to his profession. This is a lesson, a motivation and above all passion for what u love. A great Man and Gods special breed!

@sheeun11 said:

He's not all over the Media house talking about how to change Nigeria like one of our brothers using China as a case study

