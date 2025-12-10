The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd) has charged the Nigerian troops amid the rising security in the country

General Musa said Nigerian troops should be battle-ready to respond to any security threats at any time and any location

He urged newly promoted senior officers to justify their elevation through renewed dedication, loyalty, and service to the nation

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd), has charged Nigerian troops to be ready to respond to security threats across the country.

Musa said the military should be ready for continuous vigilance and round-the-clock to respond to threats affecting Nigeria or its regional partners.

The minister also emphasised stronger joint operations among the security agencies.

He stated this while speaking at the decoration ceremony of newly promoted senior officers of the Nigerian Army at the Army Officers’ Mess, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via the Nigerian Army X handle @HQNigerianArmy on Wednesday, december 10, 2025.

The Minister further emphasized the need for deeper inter-service cooperation, enhanced intelligence sharing, and unity of effort across all security agencies.

He acknowledged the indispensable support of the officers’ families and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to improving personnel welfare.

Musa assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s aministration will continue to strengthen the Armed Forces with better resources and improved operational capacity.

“Jointness and inter-service cooperation are indispensable. These challenges are Nigerian challenges, and we must confront them together with unity of purpose.

“Nigerians are watching all of us. They demand results—and time is of the essence. We must therefore do things differently and more effectively.”

Nigerians react as Defence minister Musa charges troops

@nohrix

Kidnapped victims are still in captivity more than 1 month after and you guys are not ashamed.

@SAsekome

Special Congratulations to my oga who was promoted from the rank of Brig. Gen. to Major General and congratulations to the entire set of newly promoted officers. We pray they use it for the benefit of the country. Allah ya sa albarka sir, Major General MN Inuwa.

@momenttronix

Congratulations to the officers at the apex of their career. More growth by God's grace.

@Godsentme_001

Of what use is the army it they will be killing their own citizens and cannot kill even one terrorist? What a shame.

@Tinto_Nero

Some are being decorated while some are dying in forest.

Musa takes first action as he resumes office

Recall that President Bola Tinubu's new Minister of Defence and the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, officially resumed office.

His resumption came a day after he was sworn in by President Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

On his resumption to office, General Musa held a meeting with the service chief, who also welcomed him to office on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Suspected deadly bandit ammunition dealer captured

Legit.ng reported that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police operatives arrested a suspected ammunition supplier allegedly linked to bandit groups in Zamfara State.

Investigations revealed the suspect was attempting to procure 1,000 rounds of ammunition under the instruction of his fleeing uncle.

Police intensified efforts to track down the accomplice and pledged continued commitment to safeguarding residents.

