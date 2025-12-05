Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has dismissed negative global security reports about Nigeria, saying the country is safe

Johnson stated this in Imo state, while delivering a speech at the Imo State Economic Summit 2025 , hosted by Governor Hope Uzodimma

The summit hosted top global and national figures, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu

Owerri, Imo - Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declared that he feels “perfectly safe” in Nigeria, dismissing widespread negative security reports about the country.

Johnson stated this on Thursday, December 4, while delivering the keynote address at the Imo State Economic Summit 2025 hosted by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Former UK PM Says Nigeria Is Safe, Faults International Media Narratives. Photo credit: @BorisJohnson

Source: Twitter

Johnson said he had read several warnings before boarding his flight to Nigeria, but insisted that his experience in Owerri contradicted those narratives.

According to him:

“When I decided to come to Owerri, I read some things, and people were saying, ‘There may be some security problems in Nigeria.’ Have you heard that? And I said, ‘Well, I am going to go anyway.’ And let me ask you: do you feel safe here today in this conference? Yes, we all feel safe. And I feel perfectly safe.

Johnson maintained that his personal experience in Imo state demonstrated that the situation is not always as portrayed abroad.

He stressed that economic growth, innovation, skilled manpower and political cooperation remain Nigeria’s strongest assets.

Boris Johnson hails Uzodimma

Johnson also praised Governor Uzodimma’s push for economic transformation anchored on a stable electricity supply.

He said the governor’s ambition to provide 24-hour power in Imo state aligns with global trends, stressing that artificial intelligence (AI) will be central to that transition.

“Your focus on electricity is completely right. What is the future? The future is AI. For clean, sustainable electricity—and because of AI—it’s going to be colossal," he said.

"I congratulate you for what you are doing to secure clean and sustainable power for Imo State and for the whole of Nigeria,” Jonshon added.

The former UK leader further highlighted the strong historical and professional ties between Nigeria and Britain.

Boris Johnson Counters Global Reports, Says He Felt Safe During Nigeria Visit. Photo credit: @BorisJohnson

Source: Twitter

He noted that while the UK exports pharmaceuticals, banking services and automotive parts, Nigeria sends the world's top professionals in entertainment, medicine, technology and the creative industry.

“I am very proud of what we export to Nigeria. And you send us so much in return, oil and gas, Nollywood movies, brilliant doctors, nurses, technicians, and tech geniuses from Nigeria. We are very, very grateful."

"We send you former United Kingdom prime ministers, and you send us future United Kingdom prime ministers in the form of Kemi Badenoch,” Johnson joked.

The event attracted top global and national figures, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu; former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon; Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote; Finance Minister Wale Edun; and several state governors.

Johnson’s remarks come at a time when Nigeria is facing renewed global scrutiny over its security situation. Tensions escalated further after US President Donald Trump issued a strongly worded warning accusing Nigeria of failing to protect vulnerable groups, particularly Christian communities.

