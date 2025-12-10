Omoyele Sowore, human rights activist and African Action Congress (AAC) chieftain, has paid tribute to his football-loving son, Komi

Sowore said despite nursing a hand injury, Komi "continues to play the game he loves, soccer, on the field, with or without his father present"

The outspoken activist noted that Komi’s ambition and dedication to succeed in football mirror the qualities that make Nigeria and Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen successful

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

New Jersey, USA - Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election, has praised his son's 'focus and determination', saying the teenager is inspired by Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen.

In a recent post on his verified Facebook page, Sowore celebrated his son, Komi, who is believed to be around 17.

17-year-old son of Omoyele Sowore who is inspired by Victor Osimhen, targets a spot in Nigeria’s national football team. Photo credits: Officialwapclip.tk, Soar Super Eagles

Source: Facebook

Sowore’s son targets Nigerian call-up

Posting pictures of his US-based son in action, the opposition figure highlighted Komi’s resilience and passion for football. He also criticised Nigerian authorities for denying him the opportunity to travel abroad to see his family.

The 54-year-old wrote:

"Today is a celebration of my son, Komi Sowore.

"Despite nursing a hand injury, he continues to play the game he loves, soccer, on the field, with or without his father present.

"That absence is not by choice. My international passport was surreptitiously seized by the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu regime, acting through his illegally appointed Inspector General of Nigeria Police Force, Kayode Egbetokun, who in turn used the cover of judicial process under Justice Musa S. Liman of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

"The aim was to punish a father whose so-called “crusading” insistence on justice and truth has made him inconvenient to power.

"Komi, however, understands sacrifice early in life. He plays on, focused, determined, and undeterred because his dream is clear, to one day represent Nigeria and to win for Nigeria (if possible)."

Komi Sowore, inspired by Victor Osimhen, dreams of representing Nigeria in football. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Sowore added:

"His inspiration is Victor Osimhen, and his hunger to succeed reflects the same relentless drive, discipline, and belief.

"Go on, Komi. Keep playing. Keep believing."

Legit.ng reports that AAC's Sowore ran against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria’s 2019 and 2023 elections and has joined campaigns decrying corruption and alleged poor governance in successive governments in the West African nation. Sowore has been arrested multiple times.

The activist’s wife, Ope, and their two children live in the United States and have not been known to travel to Nigeria since he entered active politics.

Source: Legit.ng