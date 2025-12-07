Victor Osimhen is being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid following his impressive performances for Galatasaray

The arrival of the striker could be impactful for Kylian Mbappe, who has created positional conflict with Vinicius Junior

Osimhen is lethal in front of the goal and would bolster Madrid's attack as he flourishes in his natural position

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen could be heading to La Liga, as reports have it that Real Madrid are jostling for his signature ahead of next summer.

Los Blancos are struggling to seal an agreement with Vinicius Junior over his contract extension, and his situation could lead to the arrival of Osimhen.

The Galatasaray striker is seen as a key part of resolving the situation, and this could totally change the structure of the squad.

Victor Osimhen's arrival at Real Madrid would see Kylian Mbappe move to the left wing. Photo: BSR Agency.

His aggressive and instinctive style has attracted the club in order to fulfil the need for a dynamic and consistent goal-scorer.

Should the deal be completed, Osimhen would be deployed to the centre-forward position at the Santiago Bernabeu, allowing Mbappe to return to the left wing, which is his natural position.

Osimhen's arrival to benefit Mbappe?

Since he arrived at the Spanish club, Mbappe has been the front man, and although he has continued to score goals, Madrid have yet to trigger his full potential.

According to Soccernet, the Frenchman thrives on the left, where he is pacy, swift and can cut inside onto his stronger right foot.

This act would allow him not just to score goals but also to create scoring opportunities for his teammates. Having Osimhen upfront would bolster Madrid's attack as the Nigerian international flourishes in his natural position.

A former Nigerian international, Sunday Oliseh, has disclosed that Kylian Mbappe's arrival at the Spanish club created positional conflict.

The situation has forced Vinicius Junior to adapt to the midfield, leaving the Brazilian star struggling with positioning.

Oliseh said on his Global Football Insight show:

"Los Blancos, in my opinion, have a Vinicius problem, and this problem is not the player's fault. Mbappé was brought in while they already had another world-class superstar in his natural position.

"One of them has had to adapt, and Vinicius is struggling while the manager himself has had clashes with him."

The Super Eagles legend suggested a possible exit for Vinicius to allow Kylian Mbappe to return to the left flank.

Reports have it that La Liga giants Real Madrid are preparing a staggering €100 million ($115.28 million) bid to sign the 26-year-old Galatasaray striker.

Kylian Mbappe has been impressive for Real Madrid despite playing as a frontman. Diego Souto.

Los Blancos are desperate to bolster their attack as the club hierarchy sees the striker as a key piece in their long-term strategy.

Vinicius at loggerheads with Xabi Alonso

Legit.ng earlier reported that tensions inside the dressing room have only amplified the contract dispute. Vinicius’ relationship with head coach Xabi Alonso has reportedly deteriorated over the past few months, becoming a major factor in his reluctance to stay.

The Brazilian personally met with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after the El Clásico win over Barcelona in late October.

