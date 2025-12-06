Police teams patrolled key Lagos routes as enforcement of President Tinubu’s escort withdrawal directive began

No officer was found assigned to unauthorised VIP protection during the first phase of monitoring

The Force announced plans to extend the compliance checks nationwide to strengthen discipline and resource control

To ensure full compliance with President Bola Tinubu’s directive withdrawing police escorts from VIPs, the Nigeria Police Force deployed a monitoring team across key locations in Lagos on December 6.

The operation, which started around 1000 hours, was aimed at confirming whether officers previously assigned to unauthorised protection duties had stood down as ordered.

Police officers monitor the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge during enforcement checks. Photo: X/NPF

In a post on the official page of the police force, he task force moved through the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge, the domestic wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport and several strategic points.

According to the police, no personnel were found violating the directive and no arrest was made during the checks.

Police intensify enforcement

Inspector general of police, Kayode Egbetokun, said the monitoring exercise marked the beginning of a nationwide enforcement effort that would be sustained. He added that officers withdrawn from VIP duty would be reassigned to core policing functions to strengthen public safety.

The directive has stirred uncertainty among several high-profile individuals who previously relied on mobile police units for movement. The concerns increased after the presidency insisted that the order must be respected across ministries, departments and agencies.

Police authorities said the Lagos operation would be replicated across states to prevent abuse of police resources. They assured the public that the Force was committed to restoring discipline within its ranks and ensuring personnel were deployed strictly for official duties.

The police urged citizens to report any officer seen escorting unauthorised individuals. They also stated that more field inspections would be conducted in the coming days to ensure full adherence.

Tinubu vows to take down bandits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu had pledged the determination of his administration to end terrorism and banditry in northern Nigeria, saying no region would be allowed to 'bleed while the federal government watches.'

The remarks were delivered on November 22, during the 25th anniversary of the Arewa Consultative Forum in Kaduna, where the nation’s Commander-in-Chief was represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

