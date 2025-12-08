When it comes to taking difficult adventures, Kunle Adeyanju is one man who never shies away from diving into the fray. He became a public figure in Nigeria about three years ago when he rode his bike from London to Lagos. Upon his arrival in Lagos, he was given a heroic welcome. Before then, he had taken many other adventures.

Kunle Adeyanju said he rode his bike from Lagos to Spain and then extended the journey to London. Photo credit: Instagram/Kunle Adeyanju.

Source: Instagram

Now, Kunle has done it again. He rode on his bike from Lagos to Spain, and then to London. Speaking to Legit.ng, Kunle said his journey to Spain on his bike was predicated on a personal love for adventure.

He said travelling through airplanes does not give him the opportunity to enjoy nature to the fullest.

His words:

"Flying into a country and flying out doesn’t allow you to truly experience it. But travelling by road is different; it is immersive and deeply enriching. You encounter endless countryside stretches, quiet moments alone with nature, vineyards, hills, mountains, rugged terrain, and long, isolated roads that seem to stretch into infinity."

Kunle said his original plan was to stop in Spain and fly to London but he decided to do the entire journey by bike.

He said:

"I am currently in London. The original plan was to ride from Lagos to Spain, leave my motorcycle—the Beast—in Spain, and then fly to London. However, when I arrived at my destination in Ponferrada in northern Spain, the weather there felt just like London. So, I decided on the spot to extend the adventure by riding through France all the way to London."

When asked to share the challenges he faced during the journey, Kunle said cold gave him a lot of trouble while riding through the African hinterlands.

He told Legit.ng:

"At this time of the year, the biggest challenge riding across the Sahara and Europe is the cold. Even though I prepared with an electric heated jacket and heated handlebar grips, the cold still proved tough. The low temperatures also affected my bike’s battery, causing it to lose power and fail to start. This happened in Le Mans, France, and I had to buy a battery booster—which I’ve relied on whenever the issue reoccurs. Other challenges included my wallet being stolen in Senegal, a broken spoke in Guinea Conakry, and a troubling moment in Odienne, Côte d’Ivoire, where a pressure washer sprayed water onto the throttle sensor during a bike wash. This made the throttle unresponsive, and I had to air-dry the bike for an entire day before it came back to life."

According to Kunle, one of the most exciting experiences during the journey was the landscapes and the beautiful countryside.

He said at some points, he felt as if he was no longer on planet earth because of the beautiful environment he saw on his way to Spain.

He noted:

"Several moments stand out. Riding through the Spanish countryside was truly memorable—beautiful landscapes, winding roads, and adrenaline-filled twists and turns. Morocco was equally breathtaking. Some parts felt almost otherworldly, like I was riding on a completely different planet. I arrived in Spain on 21 November and reached London on 27 November, after covering 10,985 km over 11 riding days from Lagos."

Kunle Adeyanju said he is now in London after riding his bike from Lagos to Spain. Photo credit: Instagram/Kunle Adeyanju.

Source: Instagram

Lady shares her experience driving from London to Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady’s journey from London to Lagos by road became a topic of interest online after she revealed the daily costs involved.

She encountered difficulties while trying to fuel her car with a card at a petrol station, a challenge she eventually overcame.

Upon completing her long journey, she disclosed that she spent N65,000 each day on petrol, a figure that showed the financial aspect of her travel experience.

Source: Legit.ng