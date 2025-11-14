The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) stands as a vital paramilitary agency, safeguarding Nigeria’s borders and managing migration

In 2025, its salary structure continues to reflect rank, qualification, and years of service under the Consolidated Paramilitary Salary Structure (CONPASS)

Graduates entering the service can expect competitive pay, allowances, and clear pathways for career growth

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) remains one of the country’s most important paramilitary agencies, tasked with border protection, passport issuance, and migration control.

In 2025, its salary structure continues to follow the Consolidated Paramilitary Salary Structure (CONPASS), approved by the Federal Government.

Nigerian Immigration Service salary structure 2025 reveals competitive pay for graduates and senior officers. Photo credit: NIS/X

Source: Twitter

Here is a clear breakdown of how much graduates and officers earn, the ranks they hold, and the benefits that come with the job.

Graduate entry rank in the Nigerian Immigration Service

Graduates entering the Immigration Service with a Bachelor’s Degree (BSc or BA) are placed at the Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI II) rank. This is the standard entry point for degree holders.

Holders of Higher National Diploma (HND) typically begin at Assistant Superintendent of Immigration I (ASI I) after completing their training.

Immigration salary structure for graduates in 2025

Under CONPASS, salaries vary by grade level. Below are the estimated monthly and annual figures for graduate officers:

• Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI II) – CONPASS 08• Monthly: ₦140,000 – ₦160,000

• Annual: ₦1,680,000 – ₦1,920,000

• Assistant Superintendent of Immigration I (ASI I ) – CONPASS 09• Monthly: ₦160,000 – ₦180,000

• Annual: ₦1,920,000 – ₦2,160,000

• Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) – CONPASS 10• Monthly: ₦180,000 – ₦200,000

• Annual: ₦2,160,000 – ₦2,400,000

• Superintendent of Immigration (SI) – CONPASS 11• Monthly: ₦200,000 – ₦230,000

• Annual: ₦2,400,000 – ₦2,760,000

• Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI) – CONPASS 12• Monthly: ₦230,000 – ₦260,000

• Annual: ₦2,760,000 – ₦3,120,000

These figures may vary slightly depending on posting, allowances, and years of service.

Immigration allowances and benefits

Beyond basic pay, officers enjoy allowances that boost their income by 25–40%. These include:

• Housing Allowance – to cover accommodation costs.

• Transport Allowance – for daily official duties.

• Uniform Allowance – for maintaining the official uniform.

• Hazard Allowance – for officers working in risky or remote areas.

• Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) – for official assignments and field operations.

Immigration salary by qualification

Educational qualifications play a major role in determining entry rank and salary:

• SSCE Holders – Immigration Assistant III (IA III), ₦90,000 – ₦110,000 monthly.

• ND/NCE Holders – Assistant Inspector of Immigration (AII), ₦120,000 – ₦140,000 monthly.

• HND/BSc Holders – ASI II, ₦140,000 – ₦160,000 monthly.

• Postgraduate Degree Holders – May advance faster to ASI I or DSI after a few years.

Senior Immigration Officer salaries

As officers rise through the ranks, their pay increases significantly:

• Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) – ₦180,000 – ₦200,000

• Superintendent of Immigration (SI) – ₦200,000 – ₦230,000

• Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI) – ₦230,000 – ₦260,000

• Assistant Comptroller of Immigration (ACI) – ₦250,000 – ₦280,000

• Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCI) – ₦300,000 – ₦350,000

• Comptroller of Immigration (CI) – ₦400,000 – ₦500,000+

• Assistant Comptroller-General – ₦600,000 – ₦800,000

• Deputy Comptroller-General – ₦900,000 – ₦1,000,000

• Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI) – ₦1.5 million and above monthly

Immigration promotion and career growth

Promotions in the NIS depend on performance, years of service, and available vacancies. Officers often see salary increases and new allowances with each promotion.

An ASI II, for example, may be promoted to ASI I after a few years of meritorious service, then progress to DSI and higher ranks. Training, discipline, and professionalism remain key factors in career advancement.

Graduate entry rank in NIS starts at Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II under CONPASS system. Photo credit: NIS/X

Source: Twitter

Estimated monthly salaries of Nigerian Navy ranks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Navy has been recognised as one of the country’s most important security agencies, tasked with safeguarding the country's waters within 12 nautical miles of the coast.

Just like other armed forces, the Navy is structured into commissioned and non-commissioned officers, the latter of whom are required to hold a university degree or similar qualification.

See the salaries here.

Source: Legit.ng