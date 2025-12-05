The Nigeria Customs Service seized over 184,000 litres of PMS valued at more than N181 million in Adamawa state

Officers under 'Operation Whirlwind' recorded 55 seizures across major smuggling routes and also confiscated boats used to transport fuel

The Service warned against attacks on its personnel and called for continued community support in anti-smuggling efforts

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, tech and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted more than 184,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at over N181 million from smugglers in Adamawa state, according to an official statement by the Service.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, described the development as the largest PMS seizure ever recorded in the state, the Independent newspaper reported.

The NCS says it is the the largest PMS seizure ever recorded in Adamawa state. Photo: NCS

Source: Facebook

Adeniyi, who was represented by the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) Kolapo Oladeji, at a media briefing in Yola, said the interception followed intensified anti-smuggling activities under Operation Whirlwind.

He explained that officers deployed to Zone D made 55 separate seizures over an eight-week period, amounting to a Duty Paid Value of N181.6 million.

He noted that the confiscated products were intercepted across well-known smuggling routes, including Mubi–Sahuda, Farang–Belel, Gurin–Fufore, Maiha, Wuro Bokki, Ribadu waterways, Muninga and Bakin Kogi.

The seized PMS included 2,642 jerrycans of 25-litre fuel, 11,256 litres discovered in a filling station, and 485 drums of 220-litre capacity.

The CG added that two large wooden boats used to move the product through waterways were also impounded.

Adeniyi said the seizures were crucial to preventing economic sabotage and were consistent with national goals on energy security, food security and economic stability.

Smuggling of PMS creats fuel scarcity and artificial inflation in Nigeria. Photo: NCS

Source: Twitter

He noted that the operation reinforces the Service’s commitment to implementing the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, and following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directives on safeguarding national assets.

“These seizures are not just statistics. They represent fuel that would have been diverted into illicit markets outside the country, worsening fuel scarcity, creating artificial inflation, and undermining government revenue,” he said.

Concern over attacks on customs officers

Despite the successes, the CG raised concerns about continued attacks on Customs personnel by smugglers. He cited an incident on October 19, 2025, when officers on patrol along the Farang–Belel axis were attacked by a mob at about 1:00 a.m.

He commended the officers for acting professionally and securing the seized products without casualties.

Oladeji warned that the Service would not be deterred by such threats, adding that Operation Whirlwind is being strengthened to make border areas more secure and disrupt smuggling networks.

He acknowledged the support of border communities, noting that timely intelligence from residents contributed significantly to the interceptions.

He urged communities to continue cooperating with security agencies in the fight against smuggling.

Customs officers accused of aiding smugglers

Legit.ng earlier reported on concerns raised by a civic group alleging the involvement of some customs officials in smuggling activities.

The group, Concerned Nigerians, said the customs men are aiding economic sabotage and undermining national security.

The group, however, urged the government to enforce stricter border controls and protect local industries to boost investor confidence, revenue, and national security.

Source: Legit.ng