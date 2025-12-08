President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent crucial and important message to Nigerians across the country

Tinubu urged Nigerians to be ambassadors of truth and not to weaponize misinformation at this digital age

The President shared more details about the plan to launch the National Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Institute, come February 2026

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians have been called upon to be ambassadors of truth and not weaponize misinformation.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu urged Nigerians to always highlight the progress, the innovation, the peace the country is making.

The President also asked the people to embody the Citizens’ Charter of National Values through integrity, patriotism, diligence, tolerance, and excellence.

Tinubu stated this during the official launch of "My Nigeria, My Responsibility" with the theme 'Reigniting Patrotism through responsible citizenship and leadership'

The President was represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris Malagi,

Tinubu said citizens’ patriotism is in the taxes they pay, adding that it is the most concrete transaction of trust between a citizen and the state.

"Your responsibility is to own our story: Be an ambassador of truth. In the digital age, do not weaponize misinformation. Highlight the progress, the innovation, the peace.

"Your responsibility is to live our values: Embody the Citizens’ Charter of National Values through integrity, patriotism, diligence, tolerance, and excellence, in your workplace, community, and online interactions."

Tinubu disclosed the plan to launch the National Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Institute, come February 2026 to empower Nigerians.

"This will be your national toolkit to discern truth, resist manipulation, and engage ethically online, building a public sphere worthy of our democratic journey.

"Today, we are called to remember that patriotism is not a spectator sport or a title we claim only when our nation triumphs. True patriotism is an active verb. It is the choice we make every day to be responsible for our nation’s story, its progress, and its image. It is the shared understanding that the destiny of Nigeria does not rest in the hands of a select few in Abuja, but in the daily actions, words, and choices of over 200 million citizens.”

