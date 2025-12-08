Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed concern that the Boko Haram insurgency has dragged on for nearly 15 years, far longer than the 30-month civil war

Obasanjo , who spoke during a Toyin Falola interview on Sunday, argued that Nigeria’s military is trained mainly for conventional warfare, not asymmetric conflicts

The former president recommended specialised foreign training, better intelligence collaboration, and modern technology deployment

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed deep concern over Nigeria’s prolonged battle against Boko Haram, warning that the 15-year insurgency has lasted far longer than the Nigerian Civil War, which ended in just 30 months.

Obasanjo spoke during a virtual edition of the Toyin Falola Interviews on Sunday, featuring Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah and former CBN Deputy Governor, Prof Kingsley Moghalu.

He said Nigeria cannot defeat insurgency and banditry unless the military adopts specialised foreign training, improves intelligence gathering and deploys modern technology across all theatres of operation.

According to the former president, Nigeria’s armed forces are still structured for conventional warfare, not the shifting, guerrilla-style attacks carried out by insurgent groups.

He said:

“There are four important items,and I hope those in charge understand what they are doing. First is training. The military is trained for conventional war and static enemies."

But when your enemy is a fleeting target living among civilians, you need a different kind of training. “Countries like Colombia have done this successfully. Should we invite them? There is no shame in that.”

Obasanjo added that the equipment, intelligence and technology required for counter-insurgency operations are different from those used in regular warfare.

Obasanojo raises concerns about Boko Haram war

The former military leader also lamented that the insurgency has now dragged on for nearly 15 years—far longer than any major conflict Nigeria has fought.

“Civil war lasted for 30 months. We thought it would be six months. But this fight against insurgents and criminals has lasted for almost 15 years,” he said.

He questioned whether foreign partners even trust Nigeria enough to share sensitive intelligence.

‘I went to Maiduguri alone to understand Boko Haram’

Obasanjo further revealed details of his 2011 visit to Maiduguri at the height of the Boko Haram crisis, saying he went without government support to avoid being seen as an agent of the state.

He said his goal was to understand who Boko Haram really was, what they wanted and whether they had leaders capable of dialogue.

According to him, the group was organised, had a clear command structure, and held their late leader, Mohammed Yusuf, in high regard.

Obasanjo said he reported his findings to the government, but nothing was done.

“When they later asked how long they must wait, I appealed to them to cease fire for 21 days while government reached out. I stepped out, government never contacted them,” he said.

The former president warned that Nigeria will continue to struggle if its military institutions fail to adapt to modern security realities, adding that insurgency cannot be defeated with outdated methods.

