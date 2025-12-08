Obasanjo said he still does not know his exact age, but estimates it from classmates who are all over 90 years old

He disclosed this during an interview series with Toyin Falola, Matthew Kukah, and Kingsley Moghalu

Obasanjo also highlighted that his presidential library has digitised over three million materials, including personal documents from his early life and time in prison

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed once again that he does not know his exact age, saying he can only estimate it based on the ages of his surviving primary and secondary school classmates.

Obasanjo made the disclosure during the Toyin Falola Interviews series titled "A Conversation with His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo", featuring Professor Toyin Falola, Bishop Matthew Kukah, and former presidential candidate Professor Kingsley Moghalu.

Obasanjo explained that six of his schoolmates are still alive, and all of them are over 90 years old, suggesting that he may also be in that age bracket.

He said he has preserved his school records, personal letters, and several documents, including those written during his time in prison, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL).

He said:

“I don’t know my exact age but I could judge from those who were in school with me, I have given you an example of Olubara (Oba Jacob Olufemi Omolade, the Olubara of Ibara) who is still alive.

“I believe there are six of my classmates in secondary school that I know are still alive and none of them is less than 90 years of age. So I leave it to you to guess what my age could be.

Obasanjo: Why I established OOPL

The former President noted that he established the presidential library to preserve institutional memory and ensure future generations have access to historical records.

According to him, over three million materials have already been digitised, with another three million still being processed.

He said Nigeria struggles with preserving history and records, which is why he decided to create a centre that captures the past, documents the present, and inspires the future.

“My school record card in primary school, I have been able to keep them and when I became President and I wanted to establish the library, they were available to be exhibited," Obasanjo said.

"My records in primary and secondary school and even the manuscripts of books that I have written, those that I wrote in prison and so on, even crops of maize that I planted when I was in prison, they are there and somehow I was able to keep them." He added.

Obasanjo added that the library contains his primary and secondary school records, letters written to the late General Sani Abacha upon his son's death, personal letters written while he was in prison, and even the maize crops he planted during his incarceration.

