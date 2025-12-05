Yul Edochie went public with a direct message to President Tinubu, expressing deep worry over Nigeria’s insecurity crisis

The actor lamented soaring prices and daily kidnappings, saying Nigerians are suffering beyond the limit

His message has intensified conversations online as many citizens weigh in on whether the actor spoke the minds of millions

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has addressed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a strongly worded public message.

He expressed deep concern over the worsening insecurity and economic hardship across the country.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, the actor, who is one of Tinubu’s supporters, said Nigerians are currently living in fear as bandit attacks and kidnappings become more frequent.

According to him, the severity of the crisis has reached a level that can no longer be ignored.

The actor noted that multiple communities now live under the threat of armed criminals, sometimes losing loved ones with no justice or consequences.

Hw wrote:

“Bandits are gradually taking over the whole country, spilling the blood of Nigerians without consequences. Nigerians are being kidnapped in numbers daily."

He accused the government of failing to rise to the moment.

The actor stressed that the situation has pushed many citizens into constant fear for their lives, with stories of abductions emerging from various regions almost every day.

The actor lamented the rising cost of food, transportation, and essential items, which have made basic survival increasingly difficult.

He said many families are unable to cope with the inflation and that the struggle to keep afloat has become a national burden.

“Things are so expensive, the suffering is unbearable for Nigerians,” the film star added,

He questioned whether this aligns with the “renewed hope” agenda promised during Tinubu’s campaign.

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's open letter to Tinubu

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

Zinny Odu Echehe stated:

"Relax Jagaban has fixed it and is still fixing it.... Odiegwu"

Engr Immaculate Gwiyi shared:

"Just no panic, He will fix it .. Eheen! What about that your customized Native with Ijele odiegwu own with the written ' Relax Jagaban will fix it'... Una still dey wear am?"

Dandy Brandy Dandy wrote:

"Why is everyone saying "relax jagaban "or he was campaigning for him (the president"

Ukah Nagorom Blessing noted:

"No be you go tell him wetin him go do.. Relax Jagaban will fix it"

Cherish Blessing Ikechukwu Samuel shared

"I like how you dey tag him back to back we still dey relax oh cause him promise to fix Nigeria and you be witness"

Chi Ifediora Ibe commented:

"Brain reset. it’s no longer relax, Jagaban will fix it . Thank God for you, the deliverance is massive."

