Breaking: Court Takes Decision Over Nnamdi Kanu's Plea To Be Transferred from Sokoto Prison
- The Federal High Court in Abuja has taken a decision over Nnamdi Kanu’s application to be transferred from Sokoto Correctional Centre
- Justice James Omotosho directed Kanu to convert the ex-parte application into a motion on notice and serve all parties
- The court fixed January 27, 2026, for the hearing of Kanu’s motion
FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed an application by IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu seeking his transfer from the Sokoto Correctional Centre to a custodial facility within the Federal Capital Territory or neighbouring Nasarawa State.
Kanu, through the Legal Aid Council, had filed an ex-parte application requesting an order directing the Federal Government or the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to immediately move him to either the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja or Keffi Custodial Centre in Nasarawa.
In the alternative, he sought to be relocated to any custodial facility within the court’s jurisdiction, including Suleja or Keffi, to enable him to effectively pursue his appeal, Vanguard reported.
Court insists on fair hearing before decision
Justice James Omotosho on Monday refused the request, stating that such an order could not be granted without hearing from the federal government.
The judge directed Kanu to convert the ex-parte application into a motion on notice and to serve all parties, ensuring that everyone involved has the opportunity to be heard, Punch reported.
Justice Omotosho has fixed January 27, 2026, for the hearing of the motion.
Legal team reacts
Kanu’s legal representatives expressed their disappointment but said they would comply with the court’s directives.
“We will serve all parties and ensure that our client’s motion is properly heard on the fixed date,” a source within the Legal Aid Council told journalists.
Implications for Kanu’s appeal
Observers note that the court’s ruling maintains the status quo for Kanu, keeping him in Sokoto while preserving the principle of fair hearing and due process in handling high-profile applications.
This decision adds another layer to the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the IPOB leader, whose appeals continue to attract national and international attention.
Otti visits Nnamdi Kanu in Sokoto prison
Previously, Legit.ng reported that the governor of Abia state, Dr Alex Otti, has paid a visit to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the Sokoto Correctional Centre.
The visit came with photographs that are now circulating publicly.
