FCT, Abuja - Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who was recently sentenced to life imprisonment, has filed a fresh motion at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking transfer from Sokoto Custodial Centre.

In a motion ex parte, he personally signed, Kanu told the court that his detention in Sokoto would hinder his ability to effectively appeal against his conviction.

The motion was presented on Thursday by his younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu.

Court urged to hear motion in his absence

The IPOB leader requested that the court hear the motion in his absence, citing the impossibility of personally appearing in Abuja.

In the eight grounds filed in support of the motion ex parte, Kanu explained that he was sentenced on 20 November 2025 and ordered to be detained in any correctional facility except Kuje Correctional Centre.

He stated:

“On the 21st of November 2025, the applicant was transferred to, and is currently detained at the Sokoto Correctional Facility, which is over 700 kilometres from Abuja. The preparation of the notice of appeal and the record of appeal requires the Applicant’s personal interface with the Registry of this Honourable Court and the Court of Appeal in Abuja.”

Detention hampers constitutional right

Kanu argued that his continued detention far from Abuja renders his constitutional right to appeal impracticable, causing exceptional hardship and potentially defeating the right, in violation of Section 36 of the Constitution.

He prayed the court to compel the federal government and/or Nigerian Correctional Service to transfer him to a facility within the jurisdiction of the court, or alternatively, to a nearby custodial facility such as Suleja or Keffi to facilitate his appeal.

Court rejects brother’s appearance

When the motion was called, Justice James Omotosho declined to hear it through Kanu’s brother Emmanuel, insisting he could not represent his sibling as he is not a legal practitioner.

“This ex parte motion cannot be moved on the convict’s behalf because you are not a legal practitioner,” the judge said.

He urged the applicant to engage a lawyer or approach the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria.

Justice Omotosho added:

“For you to be qualified as a lawyer, it will take you another six years or thereabout. So get a counsel to move the application.”

Court adjourns hearing

Following the judge’s directive, Emmanuel requested a hearing date. The motion was adjourned to 8 December 2025.

The judge also cautioned against misleading public statements regarding Kanu’s ability to compile his record of appeal, noting that attendance at court is not required for the record to be prepared.

“The rights of a defendant are different from the rights of a convict,” Justice Omotosho concluded.

