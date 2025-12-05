The Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected a push by the convicted leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to be removed from the Sokoto prison.

Kanu's younger brother, Emmanuel, appeared for his brother after he filed a motion before the trial court to explain why he should not be at the Sokoto prison, but Justice James Omotosho rejected Emmanuel Kanu on the grounds that he was not a lawyer.

Emmanuel Kanu presented the motion before the trial court in Abuja on Thursday, December 4.

According to the younger Kanu, he was standing in for the estranged leader of the proscribed IPOB before the court to personally move the motion and urged the judge to proceed with hearing the matter in his absence.

He noted that it would be in the interest of justice for the convicted leader of IPOB to be moved to Abuja so that his appeal can be effectively prosecuted.

However, Justice Omotosho of the trial court, speaking when the matter was called, declined to grant the audience of the younger Kanu. Emmanuel had announced that he was in the court on behalf of the sentenced IPOB. The judge explained that he cannot move such a motion because he was not a lawyer.

His statement reads in part:

“This ex parte motion cannot be moved on the convict’s behalf because you are not a legal practitioner.”

Court sentences Kanu to life imprisonment

The Federal High Court on Thursday, November 20, handed down multiple prison sentences to Nnamdi Kanu, including life imprisonment on Counts 1, 4, 5 and 6, all tied to terrorism-related offences. The court also imposed 20 years’ imprisonment on Count 3 and 5 years’ imprisonment on Count 7, both without the option of a fine.

According to the judgment, Nnamdi Kanu is to be denied any access to digital services, including phone, laptop, tablet, etc. The ruling noted that Kanu would only have access to the aforementioned on the discretion of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Nigeria, as a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country, has faced lots of agitation for secession. The agitations have been led by individuals in contemporary Nigeria, and some of them have been jailed, including Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB.

Soon after independence, the agitation for secession was the number one factor that led to the country's civil war, which lasted for two and a half years, leading to the death of several children and women.

