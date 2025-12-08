Africa Digital Media Awards

Fresh Storm as Critics Question Motive Behind Campaign Targeting FIRS Boss Zacch Adedeji
Economy

by  Pascal Oparada
2 min read

A new wave of controversy has surfaced after the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement called for the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji, to step aside pending an investigation into what it termed concerns about his lifestyle.

The demand has stirred strong reactions, with many dismissing the claims as vague, unfounded and suspiciously timed.

Critics target Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji Credit: FIRS
Critics demand clarity on allegations

In a firm rebuttal, Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the FIRS Chairman, condemned the group’s request.

She argued that the organisation had provided no evidence of wrongdoing and accused it of trying to tarnish Adedeji’s image.

According to her, the call was nothing more than a sponsored attempt to discredit a man she described as resourceful and deeply committed to stabilising Nigeria’s finances.

Atoyebi questioned why anyone would target the FIRS when it has become one of the most effective arms of government.

She stressed that under Adedeji’s watch, the service had improved revenue generation and helped reduce the nation’s dependence on borrowing.

FIRS achievements under Adedeji

The statement highlighted several reforms championed by Adedeji, including measures that sealed revenue leakages and strengthened Nigeria’s tax administration.

Atoyebi noted that he had pushed through changes that repositioned the tax system and improved its ability to support national development.

She added that calls for Adedeji’s removal were attacks not just on him but on the broader economic strategy of the current administration, given the central role of revenue mobilisation in achieving fiscal stability.

Revenue growth and staff welfare improvements

Atoyebi credited the FIRS Chairman with surpassing revenue targets and prioritising staff welfare, which she said had boosted morale and strengthened the service.

She also linked the nation’s rising external reserves, which she claimed had climbed to about 45 billion dollars, in part to the FIRS’ heightened revenue drive and reforms.

Zaach Adedeji-led FIRS promises transparent tax administration in Nigeria. Credit: FIRS
She maintained that the positive effects of these efforts were already visible across the economy, reinforcing the importance of stable leadership within the FIRS.

Calls for probe into motives behind campaign

With the allegations gaining attention, Atoyebi urged security agencies to investigate those behind the claims, describing them as individuals working against national interest.

She insisted that Adedeji had shown exceptional performance and should be allowed to continue his reforms without unnecessary distractions.

She concluded by saying that anyone eyeing his position should wait until his term ends, adding that the current campaign appears aimed at destabilising the service rather than promoting accountability.

Pascal Oparada

