Former military president Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has called on northern political and traditional leaders to renew their commitment to the region’s foundational values of humility, unity and public service.

He warned that the North faces growing insecurity and social pressures that require collective resolve. His remarks were delivered by Colonel Lawal Gwadabe at the 2nd Hassan Katsina Memorial Conference in Kaduna, on Saturday, December 6.

Babangida said Northern leaders must rediscover the discipline and purpose that once defined the region’s leadership culture, Daily Trust reported.

He urged them to draw inspiration from the life and legacy of the late General Hassan Katsina, whom he described as a symbol of integrity and devotion to public good.

IBB calls for return to core values

He said the legacy of the former army chief should “rekindle our nostalgia for the development of Arewa” and “galvanize our current leaders for action, to reverse the challenges that is militating against the overall socio-economic development of Northern Nigeria.”

He commended the organisers of the conference for honouring past leaders at a time when the country faces deep development concerns.

Babangida described General Hassan as a principled officer whose modest lifestyle and firm character shaped generations of military officers. He said the late general “was an embodiment of great humility… just, humane, temperate and very sincere” and recalled his dignified leadership as Chief of Army Staff.

Legacy of service and modesty

According to him, “the effects of that mentorship are the lasting example that is still with us today. We cherish and remember him always.” He added that General Hassan’s compassion for the poor and his push for educational reform remain critical to solving the region’s present challenges.

The late officer devoted much of his post-service life to advancing the transformation of the Almajiri system to ensure access to modern and secular learning.

Babangida said General Hassan lived with remarkable modesty despite his royal background. He prayed for Allah to continue to grant him eternal rest in Aljannah Firdausi. He also recalled the late general’s dedication to reviving the Northern economy, saying he encouraged young people to embrace agriculture as a path to empowerment.

Warnings on socio-economic pressures

He described the former Army Chief as “an honest and comprehensive statesman whose silent judgement of time has vindicated him” and urged current leaders to reclaim his ideals to confront the region’s difficulties. He said rising out of school figures and persistent insecurity demand sincere leadership.

Professor Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Development Research and Training, supported the call for regional renewal.

He said Nigeria now faces a “convergence of socio-economic and security challenges that threaten national stability, cohesion and long-term development.” He reminded leaders that the welfare of citizens must remain the primary duty of government.

Elder statesmen Professor Ango Abdullahi and General I B M Haruna also paid tribute to the late general. They urged Nigerian leaders to remember his role in preserving national unity and strengthening the Northern region.

