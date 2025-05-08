The government of the Republic of Benin has shut its borders with some communities in Nigeria’s Kwara state "to protect local farm products"

Legit.ng gathered that Benioise authorities are enforcing a total closure of the border routes between Taberu, a village in Baruten LGA of Kwara state, and Tanu, a neighbouring village in Benin Republic

Several Nigerian states share borders with Benin Republic, including Lagos, Kwara, Oyo, and Ogun states

Taberu, Kwara state - Benin Republic has shut several of its land borders linking Nigeria, in a move aimed at halting the exportation of its locally-produced agricultural commodities such as soya beans, cashew nuts, maize, and guinea corn.

Legit.ng learnt that the border closures were implemented on Wednesday, May 7, following a directive allegedly issued by the president of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon.

A community source told Legit.ng:

“What we heard was that the Benin Republic don't want their goods to leave their country again, and that was the reason why they had to do what they did there. What the Benin Republic government is trying to do is to stop their goods (locally produced) from going outside their country."

It was gathered that officials of the Benin Republic Customs have barricaded bush paths and unofficial roads around Tabira, Tanu, to Boyi—routes commonly used by farmers and traders to move produce into Nigeria. Some of these communities are around Kwara state, which shares a border with the Republic of Benin.

Customs spokesperson reacts to border closure

Abdullahi Maiwada, assistant comptroller and national public relations officer at the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), told Legit.ng's correspondent on Thursday, May 8:

“Information at our disposal shows that Benin Republic Customs blocked some bush path roads around Tabira, Tandu to Boyi which links Benin Republic to Nigeria with the intention to protect local farm products (soya beans, cashew nuts, locust beans, maize and guinea corn etc) from coming into Nigeria through unapproved routes. It is important to note these are actually unapproved routes."

He added that this is not the first time such an action has been taken by the neighbouring country.

He said:

“This is actually a repeat of what happened in Bukoro a few months ago."

This comes in the wake of several attacks by a terror group known as Mahmuda, which has been unleashing mayhem on communities near the borders of two West African countries.

In April, Legit.ng reported that residents of these communities, close to the Benin Republic, accused security agencies of negligence and cover-up as they continued to suffer from the activities of this new armed group.

Adamu Yahuza, a resident of Kemanji, one of the affected communities, who spoke to Legit.ng described the group as deadly and highly organised.

Yahuza said:

"The leader of the terror group is Mahmuda; hence people call them the Mahmuda terror group. They have been terrorising us since 2020. Kidnapping, killing. They are very brutal, like the Boko Harams. They claim to be Islamic preachers. But they are deadly."

"Almost all the communities in Kaiama are affected. But my community, Kemanji, is the most affected. Kemanji, Naanu, Duruma, Nuku, and many others."

