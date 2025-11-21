A tragic accident struck the Dubai Air Show on Friday when an Indian HAL Tejas fighter jet crashed during a demonstration flight

The Indian Air Force confirmed the pilot’s death and announced a formal inquiry into the cause of the incident

Emergency teams responded swiftly at Al Maktoum International Airport as shocked spectators witnessed black smoke rising from the crash site

The pilot of an Indian combat aircraft died after the plane crashed on Friday, November 21, 2025, during a demonstration flight at the Dubai Air Show.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the incident and said, “the pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident.”

Indian HAL Tejas fighter jet crash at Dubai Air Show leaves pilot dead amid emergency response. Photo credit: NurPhoto/x

The HAL Tejas, India’s indigenous fighter jet, went down at around 2:10 p.m. local time after flying several passes across the air show site.

Witnesses reported that the aircraft appeared to lose control before diving directly toward the ground inside the airfield. Black smoke rose over Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central as sirens sounded and emergency teams rushed to the scene.

Indian Air Force statement

In a statement, the Indian Air Force said: “IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.”

The force added that “a court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

Emergency response at Dubai Air Show

The Dubai Media Office confirmed on X that “firefighting and emergency teams responded rapidly to the incident and are currently managing the situation on-site.”

Police and emergency personnel were seen at the crash site, with firefighting foam sprayed across the road. An SUV bearing diplomatic plates and flying the Indian flag was also spotted.

Air show resumed after crash

Friday marked the final day of the weeklong Dubai Air Show, which had attracted families and aviation enthusiasts to the grand stand area.

Despite the tragedy, flight demonstrations resumed about an hour and a half later, with the Russian Knights performing overhead while emergency crews continued their work at the crash site.

Tejas fighter jet programme

The Tejas is a lightweight, single-engine combat aircraft built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It is designed to strengthen India’s fighter fleet amid growing regional tensions.

In September, India’s Defence Ministry signed a contract with HAL to procure 97 Tejas jets, with deliveries expected to begin in 2027. A previous deal in 2021 for 83 aircraft has faced delays due to shortages of US-imported engines.

Previous Tejas incidents

The crash came a day after India’s Press Information Bureau dismissed social media claims of an oil leak in a Tejas aircraft at the air show, calling the posts “false” and “baseless propaganda.”

It remained unclear whether the aircraft involved in Friday’s crash was linked to those claims. Last year, a Tejas fighter jet crashed in Rajasthan, but the pilot ejected safely in that incident.

Indian Air Force confirms pilot killed as HAL Tejas jet crashes during Dubai Air Show demonstration. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

