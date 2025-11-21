Indian HAL Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes at Dubai Air Show
- A tragic accident struck the Dubai Air Show on Friday when an Indian HAL Tejas fighter jet crashed during a demonstration flight
- The Indian Air Force confirmed the pilot’s death and announced a formal inquiry into the cause of the incident
- Emergency teams responded swiftly at Al Maktoum International Airport as shocked spectators witnessed black smoke rising from the crash site
The pilot of an Indian combat aircraft died after the plane crashed on Friday, November 21, 2025, during a demonstration flight at the Dubai Air Show.
The Indian Air Force confirmed the incident and said, “the pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident.”
The HAL Tejas, India’s indigenous fighter jet, went down at around 2:10 p.m. local time after flying several passes across the air show site.
Witnesses reported that the aircraft appeared to lose control before diving directly toward the ground inside the airfield. Black smoke rose over Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central as sirens sounded and emergency teams rushed to the scene.
Indian Air Force statement
In a statement, the Indian Air Force said: “IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.”
The force added that “a court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident.”
Emergency response at Dubai Air Show
The Dubai Media Office confirmed on X that “firefighting and emergency teams responded rapidly to the incident and are currently managing the situation on-site.”
Police and emergency personnel were seen at the crash site, with firefighting foam sprayed across the road. An SUV bearing diplomatic plates and flying the Indian flag was also spotted.
Air show resumed after crash
Friday marked the final day of the weeklong Dubai Air Show, which had attracted families and aviation enthusiasts to the grand stand area.
Despite the tragedy, flight demonstrations resumed about an hour and a half later, with the Russian Knights performing overhead while emergency crews continued their work at the crash site.
Tejas fighter jet programme
The Tejas is a lightweight, single-engine combat aircraft built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It is designed to strengthen India’s fighter fleet amid growing regional tensions.
In September, India’s Defence Ministry signed a contract with HAL to procure 97 Tejas jets, with deliveries expected to begin in 2027. A previous deal in 2021 for 83 aircraft has faced delays due to shortages of US-imported engines.
Previous Tejas incidents
The crash came a day after India’s Press Information Bureau dismissed social media claims of an oil leak in a Tejas aircraft at the air show, calling the posts “false” and “baseless propaganda.”
It remained unclear whether the aircraft involved in Friday’s crash was linked to those claims. Last year, a Tejas fighter jet crashed in Rajasthan, but the pilot ejected safely in that incident.
Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.