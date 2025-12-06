A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jet has reportedly crashed on Saturday, Dece,ber 6, 2025, in Niger State

The militray jet crashed around 4:10pm near Karabonde, Borgu Local Government Area of the north central state

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the crash incident after video of the scene went viral with report that the two pilot escaped

Niger State - A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jet has reportedly crashed near Karabonde, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was gathered that the two pilots successfully ejected before the aircraft went down.

This was disclosed by a Niger State-based online digital television network, Lapai TV, via its official Facebook account on Saturday evening, December 6, 2025.

“Two Nigerian Air Force Pilots Reportedly Survive Alpha Jet Crash Close to Karabonde, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.”

An eyewitness said:

“I think the aircraft took off from the Kainji air force base. We learnt that the air force is mobilising to the crash site.”

A villager who identified himself as Lukman Sulaiman, added that:

“The incident happened around 4.10pm. It landed very close town but God so good, the pilots ejected safely.”

Nigerians react as military jet crashes in Niger community

Chinonso Johnpaul Ndukwe

Thank God the 2 pilots made it away to safety before the flying coffin crashed.

Murtala Aminu

That's why dicon needs to start developing indigenous military hardware and software, atleast they'll cost less and have fewer malfunctioning.

Samson M Tash

I hope it's not bandits that brought it down.

Samson Blair Luga

I hope Gumi boys didn't shoot it down...They have been displaying sophisticated weapons since time immemorial.

Ogwu Ojone Justice

Where were they going? It should be investigated because let it not be that they are going to supply bandits weapons.

Yusuf Olatunji

It's not something to be making jest of Nigeria about..it happens everywhere... Turkey recently had their Military cargo plane crashed, US had theirs, India had in recently in Dubai Airshow...we thank God for the safety of the pilots.

