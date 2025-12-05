A Catholic priest was abducted from his residence in Kaduna state, northern Nigeria, the Catholic Diocese of Zaria said on Wednesday, December 3

The December 2 abduction of Fr. Emmanuel Ezema follows a series of other kidnappings in Africa’s most populous nation

Multiple media reports quoted the Catholic Diocese of Zaria as urging all Christian faithful to continue praying for Fr. Ezema's safe return

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering Catholic Church affairs.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Gunmen have abducted Kaduna-based Emmanuel Ezema, a priest at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Rumi.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, December 3, by the Catholic diocese of Zaria, the attackers seized Ezema from his parish residence shortly before midnight on Tuesday, December 2, The Cable reported.

Tension in Kaduna state as gunmen abduct Catholic priest Emmanuel Ezema amid insecurity in Nigeria.

Source: Original

Aciafrica also noted the unfortunate update.

The statement, signed by Isek Augustine, the diocese chancellor, reads:

“We regret to officially announce the abduction of our priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Ezema in his residence at St. Peter’s Catholic Church Rumi, on Tuesday, 2 December, 2025 around 11.30pm.

“We call on all men and women of goodwill to pray for the safe and quick release of our priest and others from the hands of their abductors.”

Netizens react to Ezema's abduction

Meanwhile, some X (formerly Twitter) users have shared their thoughts concerning Ezema's abduction.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@ireland_acn wrote:

"Please pray for the safe release of Nigerian priest Fr Emmanuel Ezema who was kidnapped from St Peter’s Church, Rumi in Kaduna State, northwestern Nigeria last night. May God change the hearts of his captors."

@dahwatchman commented:

"This is crazy, yet no IMAM has been abducted the way pastors are being abducted. Yet some people will say there is no genocide. Get the Shepherds and the flock will disperse, that is their tactics now, but we shall not be deterred."

@healing_gift tweeted:

"This is heartbreaking. The persecution of Christians in Nigeria just keeps escalating. Praying for Fr. Emmanuel Ezema’s safe return and for God’s protection over every believer standing in dangerous places tonight."

Nigeria faces surge in violence

Legit.ng reports that the abduction of the Catholic priest comes on the heels of the rising insecurity across Nigeria.

What used to be episodic attacks have evolved into a sustained campaign of abductions, village raids and highway banditry that expose deep cracks in the country’s ability to protect its people.

Nigerian police struggle to effectively tackle insecurity in the country. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Across many states, residents speak of fear as a constant companion. Travellers avoid certain routes, farmers abandon farmlands, and families adjust their routines around the unpredictability of violence. Security agencies, though making efforts, continue to appear overstretched and often reactive. Attackers strike quickly, vanish into unmapped forests, and resurface in another location days later. Communities are left grieving while government assurances rarely transform into long-term relief.

Read more on the pervasive issue of insecurity in Nigeria:

Bandits abduct prominent traditional ruler

Legit.ng earlier reported that armed gangs known locally as bandits abducted a traditional ruler, the Ojibara of Bayagan, Oba Kamilu Salami, in Ifelodun local government area (LGA) of Kwara state.

The monarch was kidnapped on his farm.

Residents said the attack happened suddenly, leaving the community in fear and confusion.

Source: Legit.ng