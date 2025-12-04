The Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the sacking of its chairman, Alphonsus Eba.

Eba was impeached by the state executive committee of the ruling party over his refusal to resign from the position despite several calls from various quarters of the party.

Vanguard reported that the APC then announced the assumption of Ntufam Ekum Ojogu as the APC acting chairman in the state. Ojogu will be in charge of the affairs of the APC in Cross River until a state congress is convened, when his position will be ratified.

According to the party, the development was in line with Section 17(6) of the APC constitution, where the SEC is empowered to appoint an acting chairman when the elected chairman is removed.

The impeachment came after months of allegations of financial misconduct, internal turmoil and partial shutdown of the operation of the party.

This is coming as the party recorded several new defectors joining the ruling party. In 2025, no less than four governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have dumped the opposition to join the ruling APC.

