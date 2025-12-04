Breaking: APC Chairman Removed From Office, Reason Emerges
The Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the sacking of its chairman, Alphonsus Eba.
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Eba was impeached by the state executive committee of the ruling party over his refusal to resign from the position despite several calls from various quarters of the party.
Vanguard reported that the APC then announced the assumption of Ntufam Ekum Ojogu as the APC acting chairman in the state. Ojogu will be in charge of the affairs of the APC in Cross River until a state congress is convened, when his position will be ratified.
According to the party, the development was in line with Section 17(6) of the APC constitution, where the SEC is empowered to appoint an acting chairman when the elected chairman is removed.
The impeachment came after months of allegations of financial misconduct, internal turmoil and partial shutdown of the operation of the party.
This is coming as the party recorded several new defectors joining the ruling party. In 2025, no less than four governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have dumped the opposition to join the ruling APC.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng