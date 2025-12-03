The Senate was thrown into commotion during the screening of the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (rtd), for a ministerial position

There was a mild drama at the Senate on Wednesday, December 3, when the senators clashed with one another on the question of whether to allow the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and President Bola Tinubu's ministerial nominee, General Christopher Musa (rtd), to be accorded the courtesy of “take a bow and go” during his screening.

Recall that the tradition of ‘bow and go’ is a parliamentary courtesy accorded to former federal lawmakers and others who were considered fit to enjoy the privilege of being excused from answering questions from the legislators before they could be confirmed for any presidential appointment.

How Senate was thrown into rowdy session

The Upper Chamber was thrown into a rowdy session when Senator Sani Musa from Niger East moved the motion to allow the former military boss to take a bow and leave in honour of his service to the country.

His motion was immediately greeted with loud objections from many of the senators, who insisted that the retired general must be subjected to proper questioning in accordance with the tradition of the Senate.

The floor of the chamber became noisy, and senators stood up and shouted at each other. Senate President Godswill Akpabio then called for order during the commotion.

General Musa addresses the Senate

Speaking during the questions and answers, General Musa vowed to put in his best in the fight against insecurity in the country. Some Nigerians have started reacting to the former military boss.

Below are some of their reactions:

Ahmad Ololu wrote:

"A strong and reassuring pledge from Gen. Musa. With the right support and resources, Nigeria’s security architecture will be stronger and more proactive than ever. We stand behind leaders committed to protecting our people and our nation."

Kay Soyemi commented:

"Are we looking at the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria if he does an excellent job of ending insecurity in Nigeria? A Northerner, a Christian, and, I believe, a minority. He breaks all the mould, and his success will say a lot about us as a people. Wish him well."

Eze said:

"Gen Musa will crush the terrorists if given the necessary support because his own people of Southern Kaduna are some of the most affected victims of terrorism in Nigeria."

Atobajaye tweet:

"Now that you’re fully stepping into the role of a politician, I just hope you won’t become blinded by eloquent speeches and end up delivering empty actions."

See the video of the ministerial nominee:

Governor Sani commends Tinubu over Musa's appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's nomination of the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has been commended by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna.

The Kaduna governor made the commendation in a long epistle on Tuesday, December 2, stirring reactions from some Nigerians.

Tinubu's nomination of General Musa came just one month after he sacked him as the Chief of Defence Staff in a major security overhaul.

