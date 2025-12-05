Atiku Mentions What Tinubu Did That He Will Never Do as President, Gives Reason
Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has said that if he becomes president, he will never give an ambassadorial appointment to the immediate past chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), unlike President Bola Tinubu.
Recall that President Tinubu recently nominated Mahmood Yakubu, the former chairman of INEC, as one of the 68 non-career ambassador nominees that he forwarded their name to the National Assembly for screening and confirmation.
Reacting to the development on Thursday, December 4, the former vice president maintained that if he were the president of Nigeria, he would not make such a move under any circumstances.
According to Atiku, Yakubu's nomination "presents terrible optics for an administration already struggling with credibility," adding that the nomination sent a wrong signal to INEC leadership "that partisan, compromised, or poorly executed elections may ultimately be rewarded."
However, some Nigerians have started reacting to the former vice president's comment on Tinubu's nomination of Yakubu. Below are some of their reactions:
Daniel Regha commented:
"Atiku, if you had been declared the winner of the presidential election with Yakubu as the INEC chairman, would u still hold this very opinion? That's the question. Of course, everyone questions the credibility of Yakubu, but how about u state "Without ambiguity" that under no circumstance should religious extremism be encouraged or overlooked. Let's start from there."
Atobajaye supported Atiku:
"In Nigeria today, abnormality has become the norm. People who lack morals are being compensated with positions, and this sends the wrong message to our youth that you can be a double-faced person and still be rewarded. Reno and FFK lack the integrity and moral standing to hold any public office, but we now play politics with everything in this country."
Bassy took a swipe at Atiku:
"Oga, calm down jor! You brought this calamity on us. You don't forget when you endorsed Buhari for Lagos while showering praises on Tinubu. I have both pictures and videos, so should I upload am here?"
Momonny wrote:
"Don’t worry, maybe in your next sojourn to life you can make that decision, but if it is this one you and I are living, sir, there is no need because a time like that will never come. You and your fellow co-travellers can continue to critique every decision the government takes; that is what you are called to do."
See the full story of the former vice president here:
