The immediate past Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has been described as an icon and patriot who served Nigeria with unwavering dedication during his tenure.

The former Jigawa state governor recently resigned from his cabinet role overseeing defence.

A statement made available to Legit.ng, on Wednesday, December 3, in Dutse, Jigawa state, Comrade Auwalu Shuaibu Gumel, convener of the Jigawa APC Integrity Group, praised Badaru’s exceptional performance in security matters despite his civilian background.

“H.E Badaru Abubakar, no doubt, despite his civilian background did tremendously well in areas of security. The passion which he put on the job and his understanding of the dynamics of social strife prepared him for the task,” Gumel said.

Smear campaigns dismissed as falsehoods

Gumel noted that while in office, Badaru faced similar smear campaigns, signalling the impact of his work had drawn criticism from detractors.

He also dismissed claims that Badaru resigned due to alleged US plans to invade northern Nigeria, calling them “unpatriotic falsehoods.”

“Some elements, especially sponsored faceless groups for political reasons, were throwing jabs at H.E Badaru,” Gumel said.

He added that the resignation was communicated directly to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with clear reasons.

He emphasised that there is no friction between the former minister and the President.

“H.E Badaru remains committed to Nigeria’s security and safety, fully supportive of Tinubu’s success,” he said.

Badaru’s legacy in security and governance

The APC group lauded Badaru’s contributions to Nigeria’s security, agriculture, and economic growth.

Gumel highlighted consistent gains in the fight against banditry and terrorism across the country, attributing these to Badaru’s leadership rooted in good governance and tangible results for citizens’ safety.

“Beyond security, Badaru significantly influenced agriculture by promoting it as a key economic sector, boosting local revenue. These areas, security, agriculture, constitute the major impacts during Badaru’s tenure,” Gumel said.

He also credited Badaru with advancing military strategy, promoting local production, and enhancing regional security, leaving a legacy of stability and improved national preparedness.

APC reiterates support for Tinubu’s agenda

Comrade Gumel concluded by reaffirming Badaru’s commitment to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, pledging continued support for the administration even after leaving office.

The group thanked the President for appointing a competent and worthy individual to such a critical national role.

