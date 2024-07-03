Police operatives have arrested robbery suspect, Amos Daniel, for snatching his employer’s vehicle in Lagos state

Daniel stole the car the same day he was employed as a driver and took it to church for testimony

The suspect said he intended to use the car for Uber and use the proceeds from the business to pay his debt

Ikeja, Lagos state - A 36-year-old robbery suspect, Amos Daniel, has been arrested by the police for snatching his employer’s vehicle on the same day he was employed as a driver in Lagos.

Daniel confessed that he told the stolen car to his church the following Sunday to give testimony of God’s blessing in his life.

The state police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hudenyin, said the employer did not do due diligence before employing Daniel as a driver, Vanguard reports.

Hundeyin stated this while addressing journalists at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

“We also have somebody who was employed as a driver. Unfortunately, the employer did not do due diligence. The same day he resumed as a driver, he ran away with the car and could not be traced."

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, the suspect said he stole the car to start an Uber business and to pay his debt.

Daniel said:

“I stole my madam’s Lexus car and took it to the church to testify that God has blessed me. I intended to use it for Uber and use the proceeds to pay my debt. I stole the car on June 23, 2024, the very first day I was employed, and I took it to church on June 30, 2024.”

