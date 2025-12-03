The minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has announced the release of three Nigerian nationals in Saudi Arabia

Tuggar said the ministry, through the Consulate General of Nigeria in Jeddah, secured the release and full lifting of the travel ban on the Nigerians

According to the ministers, the Nigerians were arrested in August 2025 at the King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has secured the release and full lifting of the travel ban on three Nigerian nationals in Saudi Arabia.

The 3 Nigerians - Mr. Abdulhamid Sadieq, Mrs. Maryam Hussein Abdullahi, and Mrs. Bahijah Aminu Abdullahi- were arrested in August 2025 at the King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Consulate General of Nigeria in Jeddah, secured.

The minister, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @YusufTuggar.

Tuggar said the Nigerians were arrested following the discovery of prohibited substances in luggage.

The minister explained that the substances were fraudulently attached to their air tickets by criminal syndicates at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), without their knowledge.

He said the Consul General of Nigeria in Jeddah, engaged Saudi authorities upon notification and reported the matter to the Headquarters in Abuja.

He also requested the intervention of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to support investigations.

“The Mission maintained continuous engagement with the host authorities, ensured regular prison visits, and arranged legal representation for the detainees.

“Following thorough investigations, the Saudi authorities cleared the three Nigerians of all wrongdoing and released them from detention on 14th and 15th September 2025. A temporary travel restriction imposed pending the completion of security procedures has now been fully lifted.”

The minister disclosed that Mrs. Maryam Hussein Abdullahi and Mrs. Bahijah Aminu Abdullahi returned to Nigeria on 5th November 2025.

Tiggar also said the travel ban on Mr. Abdulhamid Sadieq was lifted on 2nd December 2025. Arrangements for his return are currently being finalised by the Nigerian Mission.

