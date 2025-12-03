The Imo State Police Command has reacted to the report of the mass kidnapping of passengers at Ngor Okpala area of the state

A video circulating on social media claimed that 14 passengers were kidnapped at Ngor Okpala while travelling from Owerri to Aba on Monday, December 1, 2025

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Okoye Henry, has issued an official statement to address the alleged mass kidnapping incident

Imo State, Owerri - The Imo State Police Command has debunked the report of mass kidnapping at Ngor Okpala.

The Police described as false the report that 14 passengers were kidnapped at Ngor Okpala while travelling from Owerri to Aba on Monday, December 1, 2025.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Okoye Henry, said investigations reveal that the video originated from an incident that occurred earlier this year.

Okoye added that the video was recirculated online to create unnecessary panic.

He made this known in a statement issued via the police X handle @ImoPoliceNG on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

“CP Aboki Danjuma urges the public to disregard the misleading video and cautions against sharing unverified information capable of generating fear and tension.”

Okoye disclosed that the Commissioner of Police has deployed adequate security along the axis, in synergy with other sister security agencies and local security outfits.

He explained that the move is to ensure the safety of commuters, particularly during the holiday season of celebration.

The Police spokesperson urged residents to remain calm, stay vigilant,

“Residents are advised to remain calm, stay vigilant, and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or via the Command’s emergency contact line 0803 477 3600.”

Nigerians react to alleged mass kidnapping in Imo

@ComrAhamefula

For the first time, you are guys are acting serious.

@GeorgeloveGod

Why una dey always lie like this. What's the problem with you people? Innocent people are dying and you're here saying this rubbish

@joy_udemba1

How about the shooting close to the airport road?

@sir_gvy

Early this year but the voice in the background said first of December hmmm.

@Ifeanyi49875358

Debunk what exactly, that I almost lost two of my family members 2days ago on that road, you people need to do better please.

@ChiHerbert9

Clearly, some people resent the peace Imo State is currently enjoying, and that’s why mischief-makers are doing everything possible to plunge the state into the insecurity plaguing the rest of Nigeria at the moment.

Senate makes capital recommendation for kidnapping

Recall that the Nigerian Senate approved the resolution of the death penalty for anyone found guilty of kidnapping.

According to the Upper Chamber, the Terrorism Act would be amended to create room for the newly proposed death penalty.

This came amid the growing banditry attacks across the country, particularly in the northern region.

Tension as bandits exchange gunfire with soldiers

Legit.ng also reported that combative exchange between security operatives and armed bandits occurred on the Oshokoshoko–Obajana highway in Kogi state.

Many travellers were trapped for hours as vehicles parked helplessly in long queues on Monday, December 1, 2025.

Kogi state has recorded kidnapping and bandit attacks in recent days, the latest was an attack on a church during Sunday service.

Source: Legit.ng