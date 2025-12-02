The Defence Headquarters has clarified the circumstances surrounding a border incident involving local vigilantes and Nigerien troops at the Katsina border

Director , Defence Media Operations , Maj .- Gen . Michael Onoja made this known in a statement in Abuja

Onoja assured that the situation had been fully resolved and new measures had been adopted to prevent a recurrence

Jibia, Katsina - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has provided fresh clarification on the border incident in which local vigilantes opened fire on Nigerien soldiers at Mazanya Village, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state.

Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations, issued a formal statement in Abuja explaining the events and assuring the public that the situation has been fully resolved.

According to Onoja, the incident occurred at about 3 p.m. on November 29 when a convoy of Nigerien troops crossed into the Mazanya community to fetch water—a routine cross-border practice that has existed for years.

The convoy, consisting of four gun trucks and a Toyota Jeep carrying officers and soldiers, appeared unusually large to local vigilantes who feared an invasion and mistakenly opened fire.

DHQ explains how authorities contained the situation

Onoja disclosed that Nigerian security officials immediately engaged the Nigerien commander on the ground, leading to a swift de-escalation.

“The Nigerien troops eventually fetched the required water and returned to their side of the border without further incident,” he said.

The Nigerien commander reportedly emphasised the need for prior liaison before future visits, especially when involving senior officers or large troop deployments, to avoid further misunderstandings. He also committed to improving communication.

Joint security measures now in place

To prevent any recurrence, the Armed Forces of Nigeria convened a Joint Border Security Meeting on December 1. Discussions focused on strengthening liaison structures, enhancing the communication channels and preventing operational misunderstandings between both sides

DHQ reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties between Nigeria and Niger, noting longstanding cultural, economic, and security cooperation.

“The Defence Headquarters remains committed to peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and seamless coordination with the Republic of Niger,” he said.

Onoja assured residents of Mazanya and the surrounding border communities that the situation is under full control.

He said both governments have pledged to safeguard civilians and maintain peace along the shared border.

He urged locals to remain calm but alert, noting that lessons from the incident are being taken seriously and concrete preventive steps are already in motion.

