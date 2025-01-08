The defence headquarters has confirmed the killing of six Nigerian soldiers by the Islamic State/Boko Haram at a military base in Borno

According to the defence headquarters, fighter jets were deployed from Maiduguri, which was 100 kilometres away from the scene of the attack

The military disclosed that during the confrontation, 34 terrorists were killed, and 23 AK-47 weapons were recovered

The Defence Headquarters has confirmed that six soldiers were killed in a raid by the Islamic State/Boko Haram group on a military base in Borno State.

The attack, which occurred on Sunday, was carried out by fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) who arrived at the base in Sabon Gari, Damboa district, in trucks and on motorcycles. The insurgents set fire to the base and army vehicles, engaging troops in an intense gun battle.

According to Channels TV, fighter jets were deployed from Maiduguri, 100 kilometres away, and struck the attackers as they retreated. Despite the loss of six personnel, the Defence Headquarters reported that 34 terrorists were killed, and 23 AK-47 weapons were recovered, along with over 200 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The attack was reportedly a retaliation against the recent killing of the terrorists' commander and combatants by troops. However, the troops' quick response and reinforcement from the Civilian Joint Taskforce, vigilantes, and hybrid forces helped to overpower the terrorists.

When did terrorism start in northern Nigeria?

The conflict in northern Nigeria has been ongoing since 2009, with various jihadist groups, including Boko Haram and ISWAP, wreaking havoc in the region. The conflict has resulted in over 40,000 deaths and displaced around two million people from their homes in the northeast.

The Armed Forces have reiterated their commitment to ending insurgency and terrorism in the nation, stating that they are "profoundly conscious" of their role and responsibility in this regard. The military has pledged to continue fighting against the terrorists, with the aim of restoring peace and security to the affected regions.

How ISWAP, Boko Haram operate in Borno

Boko Haram and ISWAP have been wreaking havoc in Borno State, Nigeria, for over a decade. These jihadist groups have been responsible for countless attacks on civilians, military personnel, and infrastructure, leaving a trail of destruction and despair in their wake. The conflict has displaced millions of people, with many forced to flee their homes and seek refuge in overcrowded camps.

ISWAP, in particular, has been active in Borno State, carrying out attacks on military bases, villages, and towns. The group has also been known to target aid workers, humanitarian convoys, and other soft targets. In recent months, ISWAP has intensified its attacks in the state, exploiting the region's porous borders and lack of effective security presence. The group's fighters have been using guerrilla tactics, including ambushes, raids, and bombings, to deadly effect.

Presidency tackles Borno governor

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has fired back at Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state.

The governor rejected the president's Tax Reform Bills and called on the federal government not to rush in passing them, citing the case of PIB, which took 20 years.

However, Temitope Ajayi, one of Tinubu's spokespersons, described the governor's comment as backward thinking, adding that Nigeria lost a lot of investments during the waithood.

