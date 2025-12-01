The Taraba Police Command has clarified that its officer arrested during an army operation had been on lawful duty and was not linked to militia activity

The Nigerian Army neutralised four militia members in Karim Lamido and recovered weapons after responding to renewed communal clashes.

Police authorities reaffirmed commitment to accountability and warned against the spread of false claims capable of eroding public trust

The Taraba state police command has pushed back against widespread claims suggesting that one of its personnel was caught working with armed groups during a military operation in Karim Lamido.

The clarification followed intense public interest and outrage after the army announced that a police officer was detained during a raid that neutralised four militia members in the Usmanu axis of the local government area.

In a detailed statement, the police said the officer was on lawful duty at the Usmanu outstation when troops stormed the community during renewed unrest tied to long-standing disputes between the Shomo and Wurkun communities.

The command noted that the circulating allegations did not reflect the events of the day and insisted that no evidence had linked the officer to criminal activity.

Command rejects tainting online claims

According to the police, the officer neither possessed prohibited items nor maintained any association with armed elements. The command said preliminary findings showed that he had remained at his duty post while residents fled due to escalating tensions.

The police added that he cooperated with soldiers when they arrived and that internal procedures were already underway to review all circumstances surrounding the incident.

Army describes complexity of operation

The Nigerian Army had earlier confirmed a clash with armed assailants in the Fadama axis. Four militia members were killed during the firefight. Troops recovered three dane guns, a fabricated AK 47 rifle, two motorcycles and twenty five rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, TVC reported.

Troops arrived in Usmanu community after renewed clashes between Shomo and Wurkun groups.

The army further stated that a police officer found at the scene was taken in for investigation to determine possible links to any faction involved in the violence.

In his reaction, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa commended his troops for their swift intervention.

His statement noted the complicated nature of the conflict and the need for strong coordination among security agencies. He assured Karim Lamido residents that operations under Peace Shield, Lafiya Nakowa and Zafin Wuta would continue until the area stabilised.

The police command also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining discipline within its ranks.

Commissioner of Police Betty Enekpen Isokpan Otimeyin said the force in Taraba remained guided by the directives of the Inspector General of Police to protect communities while enforcing standards of professional conduct.

She warned that attempts to malign officers through false claims would face legal consequences.

The command urged residents to rely on official sources for updates as investigations continue.

It also asked the public to report suspicious movements to nearby police formations to support efforts aimed at restoring calm to all affected communities in the state.

