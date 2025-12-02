The Sultan of Sokoto has urged Northern governors to pay closer attention to criticism to improve governance

He assured the governors of the traditional rulers’ full support in efforts to stabilise the region

He called for structured, frequent engagements between governors and traditional leaders across the zones

Northern leaders have received fresh counsel on Monday, December 1, as the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Saad Abubakar II, urged governors in the region to pay closer attention to public criticism and use it to strengthen policy decisions.

He spoke at the joint session of the Northern Governors Forum and the Northern Traditional Rulers Council in Kaduna, where he reminded political leaders that constructive feedback often points to gaps that require urgent action, Daily trust reported.

Sultan Saad Abubakar II urges Northern governors to take criticism seriously. Photo: @Sultanofsokoto

Source: Facebook

The Sultan noted that dismissing criticism had slowed interventions in the past and warned that the region could not afford complacency at a time of rising insecurity, deepening poverty and mounting economic strain.

Sultan urges governors to engage critics constructively

Sultan said no leader seeking public office would intentionally abandon the citizens who entrusted him with authority. The Sultan expressed concern that governors were often judged harshly despite what he described as the heavy pressures that come with public administration.

“I always feel bad when I hear that the governor doesn’t want to do anything or the president doesn’t want to do anything. No governor, no president will ask for people’s votes and, when he takes office, all he does is turn his back against the people,” he said.

He encouraged the governors to treat feedback as a tool for recalibration. He said leaders should “listen to critics, listen to criticisms also, listen to critiques, and make amendments whenever these arise.”

Northern governors meet with traditional rulers at a joint session in Kaduna. Photo: Kadunastategov

Source: Twitter

Sultan calls for unity and coordinated action

The Sultan expressed confidence in the governors and commended their ongoing engagements. He noted that recent postponements of meetings were due to official duties and not a lack of commitment.

According to him, the North requires coordinated action and consistent collaboration to tackle its challenges effectively.

“We are 100% with you in this drive to make the North a better place. You have our confidence, you have our trust. You can reach out to us any time of the day,” he said.

He called for regular structured meetings between governors and traditional rulers across the geopolitical zones to harmonize decisions affecting the region. Such engagements, he said, would help improve security responses and strengthen governance processes.

The Sultan reaffirmed the dedication of traditional rulers to national stability and pledged their continued support.

“Whatever it takes to bring peace and stability to the North and to the country, we will do it. We don’t think we have any other place to run to except our place,” he said.

Tinubu summons Sultan of Sokoto to presidential villa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu on Friday held a closed-door meeting with the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’adu Abubakar, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting took place inside the President’s first-floor office and was part of a series of consultations with religious and traditional leaders across the country.

Source: Legit.ng