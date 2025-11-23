President Bola Tinubu pledged to end terrorism and banditry in northern Nigeria and vowed that no region would be allowed to bleed while the federal government watched

President Bola Tinubu has pledged that his administration is determined to end terrorism and banditry in northern Nigeria, saying no region would be allowed “to bleed while the federal government watches.”

The remarks were delivered on Saturday, November 22, during the 25th anniversary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in Kaduna, where the nation’s Commander-in-Chief was represented by Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Tinubu addresses security challenges

The President described the inherited security situation as “daunting” but assured that his administration is committed to restoring safety across the region.

“The north is facing one of the gravest tests in its history. There is a corrosion of security, a collapse of communal ethics and a distortion of the moral compass that once held its communities together," Tinubu said.

He added,

“Nigeria cannot prosper while a major region remains paralysed. The stability of the north is essential to our national peace and development.”

Economic revival on the agenda

Tinubu also highlighted plans to reverse the prolonged economic decline in northern Nigeria.

He pointed to the anticipated rollout of crude oil from the Kolmani fields and other emerging opportunities as key drivers for economic renewal.

“The north has the potential to reclaim stability and revive its economy,” he said.

He further expressed confidence that the region would remain a central pillar of Nigeria’s progress.

Call for unity and accountability

The President lauded the ACF as “a reservoir of patriots, thinkers, moral leaders and negotiators” who have defended the dignity and interests of millions.

He urged northern leaders to embrace selflessness and accountability, warning, “Failure begins the day leaders sleep comfortably while millions sleep hungry or move in fear across short distances.”

Tinubu emphasised that hope is not lost despite decades of dysfunction, noting that the ethnic and religious diversity present at the ACF anniversary signalled the region’s readiness to rebuild unity.

“With unity, there is no challenge the region cannot overcome," he said.

He urged the ACF to continue serving as the north’s moral compass.

The President’s speech comes amid a rise in mass abductions and killings by armed groups across northern Nigeria, highlighting the urgent need for a coordinated response to insecurity in the region.

